OPINION: Why we should celebrate Juneteenth

Of those 375 slaveowners in Nottoway County, 95 owned 20 or more enslaved people, which accounted for 4,311, or two-thirds of the total enslaved population — which meant that 1% of the county held nearly half the humanity in the county captive. It was the economic interests of that 1% — or that 4.2%, depending on which accounting you prefer — that led to the great bloodletting that we know as the Civil War.

All those Confederate battle flags might stand for different things depending on who’s viewing them, but ultimately they are the flag of that 4.2% of the population.

The first three letters of Confederacy spell “con,” which is what that secessionist project was — a con job on the poor whites who wound up dying so their richer neighbors could keep their slaves. They might have signed up in the name of states’ rights, but the states’ right to do what?

We single out Nottoway County because it singled itself out — no other county in Virginia in 1860 had a higher percentage of its population enslaved. But many came close. In Amelia County, the figure was 71%. In Cumberland County, 67%. In Greensville County, 65%. In all, 39 counties had more than half their population enslaved — all east of the Blue Ridge. (If you’re curious, the percentage in Pittsylvania County was 44.7%).