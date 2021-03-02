A MOUNTAIN VIEW: All Your execs Are ex'ing Tex

People today feel they've lost power in their lives.

Thus say a number of pollsters, psychiatrists and sociologists: We the people feel little sense of autonomous choice beyond a menu of daily distractions that dull the angst of losing one's larger sense of purpose and free will.

This modern myth of helplessness turns one personality type into angry shoot-em-up desperados, glad to oppose rule of law, smash public property and set bombs in their own nation's capitol, "all for Jesus" and "for my country" (to underscore the degree of illogic and derangement that disempowerment can breed).

The same isolated, can't-contribute-to-anything-good mindset prompts other types into learned helplessness, a passive talking-points-parroting induction into fatalist conspiracy cults and strongman idolatry.

"Please, big bad billionaire whom God hath chosen to destroy stuff, protect me! Save me from the difficult frustrations of grownup discernment, civic engagement and working out my own salvation."

This was one appeal the late Rush Limbaugh held for many Americans. Early on, he told listeners never to read "the newspaper" for themselves. He would read it "for" them and tell them what to think.