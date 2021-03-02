A MOUNTAIN VIEW: All Your execs Are ex'ing Tex

People today feel they've lost power in their lives.
Thus say a number of pollsters, psychiatrists and sociologists: We the people feel little sense of autonomous choice beyond a menu of daily distractions that dull the angst of losing one's larger sense of purpose and free will.
This modern myth of helplessness turns one personality type into angry shoot-em-up desperados, glad to oppose rule of law, smash public property and set bombs in their own nation's capitol, "all for Jesus" and "for my country" (to underscore the degree of illogic and derangement that disempowerment can breed).
The same isolated, can't-contribute-to-anything-good mindset prompts other types into learned helplessness, a passive talking-points-parroting induction into fatalist conspiracy cults and strongman idolatry.
"Please, big bad billionaire whom God hath chosen to destroy stuff, protect me! Save me from the difficult frustrations of grownup discernment, civic engagement and working out my own salvation."
This was one appeal the late Rush Limbaugh held for many Americans. Early on, he told listeners never to read "the newspaper" for themselves. He would read it "for" them and tell them what to think.
He was taken up on this offer by droves of U.S. drivers (it's hard to read news and drive, I reasoned as I tuned in to Rush, and actual journalistic news audios are too taxing of mental energy and too unscandalous to keep the brain enflamed with adrenaline for the drive).
This made the Rush brand and ad contract highly appealing to the billionaire Kochs and other coalitions eager to turn Americans away from representative democracy toward a primeval, brainless, might-makes-right government by free market giants and their political servants.
That this loss of participatory government to a lawless rule by private giants would be accepted by Americans as "freedom" and "power," has proven a remarkable ruse, many political analysts have marveled in recent decades.
Getting people to vote against the protection of their own air, water, wages, public lands and consumer safety is a successful PR feat.
But its fallout only worsens a deep sense of the powerlessness currently frustrating the human spirit, despite the blabsters constantly claiming that might-makes-right is going to "free" oneself.
When Texans, in a state proud of its "self-powered" freedom from law and from any government but big money, lost days off their "independent," "free" and "unshackled" power grid in February, the symbolic charge in that crisis was hard to miss.
Nor did it elude scrutiny that a wealthy Senator, who'd previously trash-talked the besieged California power grid, now wanted to flee his state's own power failure and quietly zoom to Mexico for private luxury.
The ordinary little-guy that Senator Cruz pretends to serve (while servicing, instead, corporate industry giant donors) got Left Behind this airborne rapture, in a tribulation of plumbing-devoid, burn-the-furniture squalor.
Even Texas execs in McMansions had no water, heat, food access or one stick of firewood off the immaculate golf-course lawn. They burned picket fences and bailed pool water. Those who could, fled. Pipes froze and burst, generating millions in damage.
Many Texans, not least those of lesser means, were then stuck with power bills in the thousands, despite days with zero power, because the unregulated, everybody-be-free Texas companies get to increase rates with increased demand.
Texas mayors, saddled with on-the-ground damage control, soon learned in amazed dismay that many of the energy execs directing ERCOT (the mystifyingly-dubbed "Electric Reliability Council Of Texas," lucratively in charge of Not Regulating power companies there) don't even live in Texas and suffered not a twang from the absurdly-preventable, hugely expensive outages.
These billionaires dwell, rather, in the land of non-responsibility, as do the Texas power CEOs who naturally had avoided the recommended winterizing upgrades that would have forestalled this wasteful crisis. Preparing responsibly for the inevitable would have slightly dented their huge short-term gains of late.
Instead, the federal government (we the U.S. taxpayers) and Texas citizens themselves will have to pay for home damages, business losses and power bill bailouts, while the pleased power companies keep their pleasant jackpot.
Climate change researcher and SC Republican Bob Inglis calls this kind of irresponsible, unregulated power industry strategy "getting to privatize my profits and socialize my cost."
Its benefits are why such industry giants fund policy campaigns, ALEC initiatives and candidates who persuade Americans to oppose the empowerment of just governance, and cede our powers, instead, to the powers that be.
