Our View: Abingdon sports complex moves toward completion, bringing town new asset

It’s encouraging to see that construction work is now in full swing for the new Abingdon sports complex, whose origins date back at least six years.

After forging through controversies that once threatened to scuttle plans for the sports facility and the adjacent commercial development known as The Meadows, the town of Abingdon now says ballfields and other elements of the complex should be ready by next May.

Current plans for the facility near Interstate 81, Exit 17, were outlined in 2015. That proposal called for spending $5.5 million to construct multiple ballfields, field houses and other associated structures.

According to a recent town update, reported in the Bristol Herald Courier, the total costs have now been projected to reach $12.5 million, including a $7.5 million construction project for the ballfields and field houses that is now underway.

Abingdon officials have been talking about the need for a sports facility of this kind since long before 2015, but it was not until Food City donated $2.2 million to the town to buy the property for the complex that the idea began to take shape.

The town has Food City to thank for that significant contribution, and now is looking forward to opening the facility by next Mother’s Day.