BREATHING ROOM: Once upon a time, I was an artist

Glaser goes on to talk of the concept of artistic “genius” versus “failure.” As if it is always either/or.

“So the real embarrassing issue about failure is your own acknowledgement that you’re not a genius, that you’re not as good as you thought you were. [...] There’s only one solution: You must embrace failure.”

Those last four words carry weight. “You must embrace failure.” Painful, true or false, “brutiful,” as they say: one must embrace it. Yet the greats never give up trying.

Paint more. Draw more. Sculpt more. Animate more. Build more. Not for the sake of “more” but for the sake of exploring one’s passion. These are the ways to grow: owning one’s strengths and pursuing them; crafting partnerships with other gifted persons; watching an artist’s process while listening to their stories of pushing through success and failure. Again, as if it were an either/or matter.

Once upon a time, I was an artist ... and I dreamed of being an artist. A painter, a photographer, a portraitist. Then, I became a writer, a professional, a mother, a mentor. One medium or another came to the fore.

And I listened to the stories of how others push through, embracing failure yet transforming it. Beauty from ashes came. A kiln of life, burning away that which could not be seen, hidden, and revealing a beauty as yet unknown.