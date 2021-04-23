Breathing Room: Let yourself feel deeply

“We live a long time in order to become lovers. God is like a good parent, refusing to do our homework for us. We must learn through trial and error. We have to do our homework ourselves, the homework of suffering, desiring, loving, and winning and losing, hundreds of times.”

Perhaps this second year of suffering is part of the homework of being human, of learning, of growing, of leaning into the fullness of being human deeply connected to sacred grace. Time will tell.

Of late, nay, of a great while, I have been telling myself this. And so I tell you, Gentle Reader: time will tell.

Father Rohr goes on to write on page 282:

“Grief is one of the greatest occasions of deep and sad feeling, and it’s one that is socially acceptable. Most understand and want to walk with you in your grief. When we lose a beloved friend, wife, husband, child, parent, or maybe a possession or a job, we feel it is okay to feel deeply.”

Surely, if ever we have known it, we have learned this clearly over the last 12 months. Our little one seems finally to fold her spirit around what it is to lose and to grieve. She finds herself being enveloped in it, too. I grieve that it comes to her so soon.