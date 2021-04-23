Breathing Room: Let yourself feel deeply

Petals fall from the fruit trees like the fluffy flakes of winter. Out of the corner of my eye, I spy the white flittering to the green grass. Too green to be that of winter, the blades lift the pale heralds of apple and pear like jewels on a pillow.
In the dark hours of the night, I found myself outside, once again. This time, songbirds seemed not to care. Dawn was hours away. “Sing, little birds, sing!” I whispered, “Let your song be endless. Spring needs be full of your sound, your feathers, your dance.”
I am more aware of all such sensations than ever before. We have lost too many, too much, in a short year passed. Grief and grace fall over a cord like sheets drying on a clothesline. Does anyone still use one? Surely, I pray, for the children of these hills, valleys and mountains need to hide behind them, dancing to and fro, as they seek truths only they may discover.
Wind is blowing. Jesus told Nicodemus, “The wind blows where it chooses. ... That’s the way it is with everyone ‘born from above,’ by the wind of God, the Spirit of God” (John 3:8, NRSV and the Message). The wind brings change, grace and comfort. Our great wide Earth and her people need healing and comfort. We have had quite enough change. Change will still move us. And we will be moved.
Father Richard Rohr wrote in his daily reflections from “Radical Grace”:
“We live a long time in order to become lovers. God is like a good parent, refusing to do our homework for us. We must learn through trial and error. We have to do our homework ourselves, the homework of suffering, desiring, loving, and winning and losing, hundreds of times.”
Perhaps this second year of suffering is part of the homework of being human, of learning, of growing, of leaning into the fullness of being human deeply connected to sacred grace. Time will tell.
Of late, nay, of a great while, I have been telling myself this. And so I tell you, Gentle Reader: time will tell.
Father Rohr goes on to write on page 282:
“Grief is one of the greatest occasions of deep and sad feeling, and it’s one that is socially acceptable. Most understand and want to walk with you in your grief. When we lose a beloved friend, wife, husband, child, parent, or maybe a possession or a job, we feel it is okay to feel deeply.”
Surely, if ever we have known it, we have learned this clearly over the last 12 months. Our little one seems finally to fold her spirit around what it is to lose and to grieve. She finds herself being enveloped in it, too. I grieve that it comes to her so soon.
Still Fr. Rohr pushes the notion further, like a river cresting its banks, or a creek spilling over a small bridge that once spanned it. “We must broaden that,” by which he means what is acceptable to feel, and to feel deeply.
“We’ve got to find a passion that is also experienced when we have it, not just when we’re losing it. And we have it all the time. Don’t wait for loss to feel, suffer, or enjoy deeply.”
Do not wait for the loss.
Do not wait for the loss to feel.
To suffer.
Or to enjoy deeply.
Do not wait for the old building to be deconstructed, or the child to be injured, or the elder to die of that which could have been stopped. Do not wait to spend the quality time. Do not wait to say “I love you,” to bake the bread, to share the meal or to sip the cup.
Do not wait for the loss of songbirds or the love of your life. Expand your sense of passion and calling. It is now. It is radically this moment. Feel it fully. And if it is not your passion that moves you, it is time to craft space for it within your heart, your body, your mind and soul.