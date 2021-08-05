JUST SAYIN': One-armed paper hanger

My mother was heard to use the expression, busier than a one-armed paper hanger. You ever heard that one? I use it now myself, and it certainly seems applicable a lot. I reckon I was about grown before I understood the phrase, however. It finally dawned on me: paper hanger. Someone trying to hang wallpaper. Can you imagine trying to do that with one arm? That would keep you busy indeed.
I’ve been working for longer than I care to admit on a certain room that was wallpapered. I have never hung wallpaper, but it has been a very long chore to UN-wallpaper this room. It's been going on long enough in fact that it's become a party game with friends. When we have company, we see who can peel the biggest piece of paper off. And yet there still remains more on the wall. After all this time, how can this be? It seems to multiply. I wish it had been papered with hundred dollar bills. I’d be rich. But back to the matter at hand.
I’ve decided, pledged indeed to myself, that the room will finally be finished this summer before school starts. Paper down and fresh paint up. Tomorrow I will begin this chore again, with a new determination. I shall prevail! I’m starting to wish I had just left the wallpaper the way it was.
Does anyone use wallpaper anymore? It just fell out of fashion, didn’t it? Most very old homes (which is a vague time period, I will admit) had wall paper in them. I guess at some point it was all the rage.
My father shared that when he was growing up they “papered” the walls with newspaper to help with insulation. I have to imagine that had more to do with necessity and lack of finances than any sort of home decor trend. He was a child of the Depression and times were hard. I’m told of women sweeping dirt floors. Not dirty floors….dirt floors. So at some point just having boards for a floor was an improvement, right?
So the house I live in now is about a hundred years old and the floors are real hard wood boards, ya know. Not just a floor covering. I’m sure you don’t recall the column of a couple of summers ago when I was ripping up carpet, but some long-gone jackwagon painted those beautiful hardwood floors. Then they painted around a rug. Then a bigger rug. And when the carpet was finally ripped up, there were sequential rectangles in shades of brown and gray on top of what would’ve been gorgeous wood floors. Ya hate to see it.
But it is a fact that at one time, that long-gone jackwagon who painted my floor was thinking they were doing a grand thing. What an improvement! We can afford paint! Let’s cover up this common, old, boring wood and put a fresh coat of battleship gray on top of it! Chalk it up to “seemed like a good idea at the time.”
The house I grew up in had mostly paneling downstairs. Those were the rooms people saw, so they had the most “improvements.” Do they even still sell paneling? No offense meant to anyone who has it in their house. You should probably keep it. In a couple decades it will be “retro” and cool again and my grandchildren will cuss me for ever taking it down or painting over it….like I do the jackwagon who painted the floor.
When I was a kid, paneling was all there was. Who decided that sheetrock/drywall is the way to go? And why did we all decide to go along with it? Probably some conspiracy. The guys who own the home improvement stores took a cue from the weenie and bun folks who won’t sell the same number of franks and buns in the respective packs. They’re all against us, I tell ya. Someone is getting rich. But it ain’t me because that wallpaper was NOT hundred dollar bills.
Do you remember when it was a big deal to have “wall-to-wall carpet?” People would brag about this as a selling point. This was roughly the same time period when hotels boasted of color TV! And here we are with smart phones and barely watch the TV….and we are all ripping up carpet because it's so hard to keep clean. What do we want? Why, hardwood floors of course! Which grandmaw had to begin with....
Seems like we should’ve just stayed where we were anyway and quit worrying with it. And having said that, I have to go on and finish taking down the wallpaper. I have two arms, thank the Lord, but I’ll still be busy indeed.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.