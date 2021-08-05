JUST SAYIN': One-armed paper hanger

My father shared that when he was growing up they “papered” the walls with newspaper to help with insulation. I have to imagine that had more to do with necessity and lack of finances than any sort of home decor trend. He was a child of the Depression and times were hard. I’m told of women sweeping dirt floors. Not dirty floors….dirt floors. So at some point just having boards for a floor was an improvement, right?

So the house I live in now is about a hundred years old and the floors are real hard wood boards, ya know. Not just a floor covering. I’m sure you don’t recall the column of a couple of summers ago when I was ripping up carpet, but some long-gone jackwagon painted those beautiful hardwood floors. Then they painted around a rug. Then a bigger rug. And when the carpet was finally ripped up, there were sequential rectangles in shades of brown and gray on top of what would’ve been gorgeous wood floors. Ya hate to see it.

But it is a fact that at one time, that long-gone jackwagon who painted my floor was thinking they were doing a grand thing. What an improvement! We can afford paint! Let’s cover up this common, old, boring wood and put a fresh coat of battleship gray on top of it! Chalk it up to “seemed like a good idea at the time.”