John Willis has been the engineering instructor at the Wythe County Technology Center for nearly a quarter-century. His daily job includes exposing his students to the different fields of engineering. In terms of the projects his 15-20 students complete in class and in the engineering shop each year, Willis familiarizes them with any program or software to which a working engineer may have access.

“I want my students to understand the thought process through which an engineer goes,” he explained. “I want my students to be exposed to the universal aspects of engineering no matter which way they go in their careers.”

Willis stated that, depending on where his students receive their higher education, some are based in theoretics while others are based in practicality. Whether it be mechanical, chemical or environmental engineering, the critical thinking and design process are all the same. For example, while an engineer in the workforce may not be required to perform any hands-on application of theory or operate software or equipment, some employers have engineers doing everything from conceiving an idea to completing it.

“When my students are working and come up with a solution to a problem,” Willis noted. “I want them to have enough knowledge of the programming, whether they or someone else are running the equipment or designing the project, to have the expertise to defer whether or not that solution is viable.”

Willis and his wife moved from the mountains of Western North Carolina to Wythe County in 1999 where he has held his position at the technology center ever since. He comes from a long line of educators and was determined to break the mold until he worked as a trainer on the machines and assembly line.

“The more I got to work with those employees and see the look on their faces when they figured something out,” he recalled. “That really drew me back into education.”

Probably the most impressive aspect of his class is that he and his students built a robot, as Willis’s classes have done every year since 2009 as part of a competition called First Robotics.

“It is basically a 120-pound autonomous robot designed to perform a specific task,” Willis explained. “Students have 6 weeks to design, build and test a robot for competition.”

Funded through a grant and sponsored by U.S. First, Willis says the competition is the most realistic engineering working environment that his students can experience due to the fact that no work can be performed outside of their 6-week window between their start and completion date. Willis is also hopeful to add an additional competition at Bristol Motor Speedway involving solar-powered go carts. He hopes to require funding for this through the Wythe Bland Foundation for Excellence, to which he encourages the public to donate.

“Whether you want to help my program or not,” urged Willis. “The Wythe Bland Foundation for Excellence helps enrich the educational experience of all students in Wythe County at every level.”

Educated at Appalachian State University with degrees in Electronics and Industrial Technology, Willis first came aboard as the Electronics instructor. The program then evolved into Manufacturing Systems and finally Engineering with changes occurring due to the varying needs of local businesses as well as the developing interests of students over the past 24 years. He is currently the longest-tenured faculty at the Wythe County Technology Center.

While most programs offered at the vocational level involve optional collegiate training, Willis’s is one of the few that requires post-secondary work in order to maintain a successful career.

“The key is to be able to develop critical thinking skills that enable students to solve a particular problem at a particular time,” Willis elaborated. “We don’t live in a cookie-cutter society where everything gets a blanket answer. Sometimes, the main lesson for my students is discovering that engineering is not for them. For others, it is narrowing down the type of engineer they want to be. My program helps students make better-informed decisions about their future career.”

All Engineering students at Wythe County Technology Center emerge certified by the Occupational Safety Health Administration through their 10-hour online, self-paced course in general industry, which Willis says is a deciding factor in many employers’ decision to hire. In the past, students have received certifications from Skills USA in mechanical engineering. Currently, Willis offers a certification via the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute in engineering technology. Also, students can receive a Level 1 Manufacturing Technician certification for students wishing to become an entry-level employee with a manufacturer. One former student of Willis’s completed his electrical engineering degree at Virginia Tech while numerous others have gone into various technical fields, as his program is heavily based in science, technology, engineering and math. Another graduated with a degree in computer science engineering, while one student designs robotic systems as a field technician in the Blacksburg area.

“There are a lot of reasons why I didn’t want to teach,” Willis said. “But the look of accomplishment on my students’ faces makes everything worthwhile.”