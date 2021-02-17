BREATHING ROOM: Trusting yourself

Midlife may strike terror in many a heart. You have seen it ... or felt it ... the dread that hits as one moves from a decade into another. It can trigger a deep grief or depression. On the other hand, it can be a turning point of discovering a meaningful way.

Or maybe it was the loss of saints and beloveds in your life? The moving away. The near-death. The terrifying diagnosis. In that moment, you realized that you need crucially to return to your center to trust you.

“Once upon a time you trusted yourself … try to contact the girl you once were. She’s all grown up now. She’s your authentic self.” While some of us have always known and trusted our core being, that which God grants us, others always question. It’s a moment that reverberates with light and truth to know that deep within one’s center is a self that is authentic from before your birth and grows day by day.

She has dwelt inside you, all these years, anticipating and becoming with you. As Breathnach writes, “she’s waiting to remind you how beautiful, accomplished, and extraordinary you really are.”

A crisis does not have to be destructive and shattering. It does not require betrayal of life to this point. Neither does it require one to continue to submerge one’s self into a sense of mediocrity or true suffering.