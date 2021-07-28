Their Opinion: Virginia’s $700M rural broadband investment

Some more context: While Virginia was putting up $1 million for rural broadband, Minnesota — then a state with a Republican legislature — was putting up $35 million. Our effort looked pretty puny then, and maybe politics had nothing to do with that, just priorities.

The reality is that rural broadband has been the rare issue that has garnered bipartisan support; some of the most creative legislation about how to extend broadband into rural Virginia has come from Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington.

He sponsored legislation that allows telecoms to piggyback on work being done by Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Co. He says the pilot test of that program in Grayson County will turn that county from one of the least-connected counties in the state to one of the best-connected.

By the 2017 governor’s race, both candidates pledged to expand that program, and the winner — Northam — has. Since he took office, the state has spent $124 million on broadband, so despite a slow start, we have made up a lot of ground.

Now we’re looking at $700 million — 5.6 times as much. Or 700 times as much as the General Assembly initially appropriated that first year back under McAuliffe. That’s some powerful context.