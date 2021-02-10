BREATHING ROOM: Laughing often

Our recent addition of a tortoiseshell kitten grants us a gracious plenty of laughs. Everso social at six months of age, she follows us through the house, watching all that we do. Even now, she is curled on the cushion beside my desk. Surrounded by feline friends all my life, I have never seen a cat climb a drying rack until this weekend. Much less at 3 o’clock in the morning.

Our home has become her obstacle course in a kitty-cat version of “The Floor Is Lava.” She leaps from the floor halfway up the door-facing. She positions herself to pin to the ground any marauders walking through the house, be they the size of a mouse or a monster. She curls at the base of potted plants and scales our decades-old ficus. It is all good fun.

Coping our way through many griefs and losses, laughter is the lightest way to move through the days. For some of us, it may be inconceivable to laugh now. But loving may be the pathway to laughter, just as laughter may be a passage to life and love.

Spiritually speaking, the greats knew how to laugh. Can you imagine only seriousness around the fire as Jesus and his friends cooked their fish and ate their bread? Surely not.