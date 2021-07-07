OPINION: Truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever

For many states and localities, Thursday marked the start of the upcoming fiscal year (FY) — the July-to-June calendar governments use for accounting purposes. City councils, mayors, boards of supervisors, county administrators and key finance officials have been hard at work on their budgets. We hope the approach they take is not just for the next 12 months but a forward-looking one that thoughtfully forecasts conditions for the next few years.

As Virginia and the rest of the world continue to endure the COVID-19 pandemic, truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever. In life, truth and integrity means upholding strong moral principles, from keeping your promises to taking responsibility for your actions. How can we assess these characteristics in a locality’s financial documents?

This past March, the Volcker Alliance — a nonprofit founded in 2013 by former Federal Reserve Board Chair Paul A. Volcker, focused on helping the public sector solve key challenges — published “Truth and Integrity in State Budgeting: Preparing for the Storm.” The fourth such report assessed states’ decisions from FY 2015 through FY 2019 through five “building blocks of budgeting.”