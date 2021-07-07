OPINION: Truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever

For many states and localities, Thursday marked the start of the upcoming fiscal year (FY) — the July-to-June calendar governments use for accounting purposes. City councils, mayors, boards of supervisors, county administrators and key finance officials have been hard at work on their budgets. We hope the approach they take is not just for the next 12 months but a forward-looking one that thoughtfully forecasts conditions for the next few years.
As Virginia and the rest of the world continue to endure the COVID-19 pandemic, truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever. In life, truth and integrity means upholding strong moral principles, from keeping your promises to taking responsibility for your actions. How can we assess these characteristics in a locality’s financial documents?
This past March, the Volcker Alliance — a nonprofit founded in 2013 by former Federal Reserve Board Chair Paul A. Volcker, focused on helping the public sector solve key challenges — published “Truth and Integrity in State Budgeting: Preparing for the Storm.” The fourth such report assessed states’ decisions from FY 2015 through FY 2019 through five “building blocks of budgeting.”
Virginia’s report card revealed top grades in two of those areas. The commonwealth earned an A in “budget forecasting,” which was defined as “how and whether states estimate revenues and expenditures for the coming fiscal year and the long term.” That was well above the C national average.
Virginia’s “reserve funds” also received an A, meaning the commonwealth had set “clear policies for rainy day fund deposits and withdrawals” and adjusted levels to meet the “historical volatility” of its revenues. Nationally, states averaged a B.
The rest of Virginia’s budget behaviors were murkier. The state was given a C for “budget maneuvers” — tactics where “one-time actions” are used to “offset recurring expenditures.” The commonwealth also received a C for “transparency,” deemed as “data that public officials and citizens need to understand budgets.” Both scores were below the national averages of a B in each category.
Regardless of a historic public health crisis’ impact on daily life, government budgets always should tell the truth and be premised on integrity. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) — an organization representing more than 20,000 public finance officials in the U.S. and Canada — has helped push that message for decades.
Since 1945, the GFOA has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The honor goes to state and local governments that “go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure,” per the GFOA website.
In Virginia, as of last Wednesday afternoon, dozens of entities had earned awards for FY 2020 (July 2019 to June 2020) — the latest round of certificates. To achieve such standing in FY 2020, governments’ comprehensive annual financial reports — a set of detailed statements showing their financial condition — had to pass a rigorous, 49-page GFOA checklist. Questions ranged from “Are text and numbers throughout the report easily readable?” to “Are revenue classifications sufficiently detailed to be meaningful?”
We know COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on public finances, but these grades and awards are not about the health of our economy. They’re a measure of how well governments are reporting information to the people, with full transparency and accountability.