OPINION: An insult to rural America

Joe Biden hasn’t even been sworn in yet and already his administration is swirling in controversy. The biggest one is the least expected: Should the new First Lady present herself as Dr. Jill Biden or not?

The controversy, such as it is, arose when The Wall Street Journal recently ran a commentary by the writer Joseph Epstein in which he called on her to drop the “Dr.” title because she’s not a medical doctor. This brought on an outcry that accused Epstein and the Journal of practicing misogyny on the grounds that they’d never tell a man with a doctorate not to go by “Dr. So-and-So.”

Much of this debate treads on complicated turf although the point we’ll eventually make seems pretty uncomplicated. Most media stylebooks — such as that of the Associated Press, which is typically considered the gold standard — do indeed advise avoiding using the “Dr.” title for anyone other than a medical doctor to avoid confusion as to the nature of the degree. Thus, when Jill Biden spoke at a conference at the Hotel Roanoke in 2015, The Roanoke Times account referred to her as “Jill Biden” on first reference and “Biden” thereafter. Likewise, we refer to the president of Virginia Tech as “President Tim Sands” on first reference and after that simply “Sands.” A media stylebook is not the same thing as common courtesy, though. If you were to meet Sands on the street, the proper greeting would be “Hello, Dr. Sands.” Or, in this case, “Hello, Dr. Biden.”