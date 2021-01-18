A baby named Suffering and our call to prayer

The novel coronavirus, centuries of systemic racism never fully addressed and put on stark display, and bitter political and social divides have created new wounds and opened old ones right here among us. Never have I seen so many obituaries on our pages. Never before have I read or heard such profound hatred as what’s come across social media in recent months. Suffering is rampant.

Now, the political divide has taken on even more fervor with last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol. The scenes are hard to take in as are those that show troops in the Capitol’s hallways for the first time since the Civil War.

Dark days – days of suffering are here.

What are we to do?

A prayer comes to mind: “God grant that as we go out and face life with all of its decisions, as we face the bitter cup which we will inevitably face from day to day, God grant that we learn this one thing and that is, to make the transition from “this cup” to “nevertheless.”