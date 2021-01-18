A baby named Suffering and our call to prayer

A baby has been on my mind lately.
I have no idea where the baby lives – only that she came into this world in desperate circumstances. I would know more if I’d paid better attention, but the day I learned of her I was weary of difficult news and almost turned the radio off. I didn’t, but my mind wandered and I only took in bits and pieces of the news report. What brought me fully back to the story of the mother and her newborn came when the reporter shared the baby’s name: Suffering.
Her mother gave this new life a name that translates to suffering.
An ache grew in my chest.
I wanted to reach out across the miles and take the baby in my arms, hold her tight, and extend a helping hand to her mother until Suffering no longer seemed like a fitting name.
Of course, even if I could, she and her mom would never escape suffering. Some lives seem to bear a great deal more pain than others, but, if we live long enough, none of us ever escapes it.
The novel coronavirus, centuries of systemic racism never fully addressed and put on stark display, and bitter political and social divides have created new wounds and opened old ones right here among us. Never have I seen so many obituaries on our pages. Never before have I read or heard such profound hatred as what’s come across social media in recent months. Suffering is rampant.
Now, the political divide has taken on even more fervor with last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol. The scenes are hard to take in as are those that show troops in the Capitol’s hallways for the first time since the Civil War.
Dark days – days of suffering are here.
What are we to do?
A prayer comes to mind: “God grant that as we go out and face life with all of its decisions, as we face the bitter cup which we will inevitably face from day to day, God grant that we learn this one thing and that is, to make the transition from “this cup” to “nevertheless.”
In his prayer, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was pointing to Jesus’ prayer in the garden of Gethsemane on the night he was betrayed: “O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.”
Discerning God’s will can be challenging. Jesus and his reminder of the greatest commandment to love one another as he loved us are a good place to start. Prayer (or meditation for those who prefer) devoted specifically to the matters at hand can also be helpful – and not just for one day but a sustained period.
Today and in those to come as we remember King’s life and as we look toward a new Presidential administration may we commit to spending at least the next 55 days, praying for God’s help in moving to “nevertheless.” Each day, it would be fitting to particularly lift up one state or territory of our country beginning with Alabama, going through to Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa, and ending with the District of Columbia.
In those daily prayers, let’s pray for those we love but also for those with whom we disagree. Pick someone each day that you don’t like or someone who stresses you out or makes your blood pressure go up, and pray for them specifically by name – each time imagining them as a baby, a beloved child of God.
If just a photo of Nancy Pelosi makes you cranky, pray for her. Pray for her wellbeing. Ask God to help you see her as His daughter.
If perhaps it’s Lindsey Graham who makes your eye twitch, pray for his wellbeing and ask that you may see him as God’s son. You get the idea.
As we pray for our own country, it never hurts to remember that the whole world is God’s beloved creation.
I would ask you to join me in praying for Suffering and her mother.
As I’ve prayed for Suffering, an image of another newborn arriving in tough circumstances came to mind. Throughout his short life, he experienced suffering beyond what most of us can imagine. He suffered for us. He suffers with us.
Jesus knows Suffering. She too is God’s beloved daughter. I pray that she will know His love and that her suffering will be transformed through it. I pray that someone serving as His hands and feet will provide for her and her mother.
As for me, I will hold Suffering close in my heart, striving to remember that everyone I encounter could also bear her name. With His help, maybe, just maybe, I can show them His love. Will you do the same?