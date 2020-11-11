OPINION: After the election, the US is even more polarized than we were before

This year, we saw 116 localities where one candidate hit 60% or more — five times the number from that bicentennial year. We’re now in an environment where nearly nine of 10 localities in the state are being won by landslide margins. In 1976, we had just one county that saw a candidate hit 70% of more. This year we had 38. Then we had no locality where someone hit 80%. Four years ago, we had four. This year we had 17.

This does not bode well. How do we govern a state — or, for that matter, a country — where so many communities are so uniform in their thinking, yet so disconnected from their fellow citizens in other communities? We are becoming strangers to one another, and it’s always easy to demonize the stranger as some scary “other.”