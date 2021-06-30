OPINION: Here's an agenda for rural Virginia. Who will back it?

The problem is that schools are now so expensive that’s hard for many localities — and not just rural localities.

Many urban areas are in the same fiscal bind, which sets up the opportunity for a grand coalition between central cities (generally represented by Democrats) and rural areas (largely represented by Republicans).

Making that happen has been harder than it should be. To his credit, Gov. Ralph Northam persuaded the General Assembly last year to use some of the state tax revenue from casinos for school construction.

He anticipates that, after several years of operation, the casinos could generate enough tax revenue to allow the state to issue up to $1.5 billion in bonds for school construction. That’s half the $3 billion Stanley proposed but still not an insignificant amount.

The problem is that it might be 2025 before the state can even do this. Is there any candidate who can come up with a shorter time frame? And whether they do or not, those future revenues for school construction depend on future governors and future legislatures not changing the rules.

Will the candidates pledge to carry this through? And will either endorse Stanley’s call for a bond issue or find some way to fund school construction?