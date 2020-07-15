I am a Washington County resident — my wife and our three children have lived on Bowman Road near South Holston Lake for 50 years. I served two years in the Navy, came home, worked and built my home and kennel and have had my dogs all my life.
I have coon-hunted, fox-hunted and ran beagles. I only have beagles now because of my health.
I own my home and property and have enjoyed my life until April 2019. My neighbor of 10 years reported to the Washington County Board of Supervisors that my dogs barked, and they didn’t want to hear that. We live a good distance from them. They charged us with what they call “noise ordinance.” We have been to court twice and been charged a fine, and we go back to court in August.
We have a lawyer to help us. The lawyer for the county wants us to shut the kennel up, complete with a small opening at the top. Our kennel is enclosed with the front open — concrete floors, water, kept clean every day. We love our dogs and treat them that way.
If this is not stopped, what will the county want next related to our animals and everything else belonging to us? How can they tell you what to do on your property that you paid for and pay taxes on?
I would like to hear your opinion on this and any help to stop this before they try and control our lives.
