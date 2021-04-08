JUST SAYIN': My mother never owned a cutting board

Mommy had an iron skillet, but she seldom used it on the stove top. It was reserved for baking cornbread. My mother didn’t cook much, as she was always busy milking and feeding and working on the farm like a man. She rarely cooked, almost never gardened or canned, but she could do almost anything a man could. While there were no from-scratch cakes or cookies, homemade cornbread was one of her regular menu items. No sugar was in Mommy’s cornbread, and to this day, I don’t like bread too sweet. Let’s not lie to ourselves. When you put much sugar in there, it’s just cake.

But back to the cutting board. Like Tuesday night’s pineapple carcass, I’m stuck on it. I have to wonder at it. I use my cutting board several times a week. Cutting up chicken breasts, chopping up peppers and onions to fry with meat or taters, fresh veggies for a salad, or this week’s fresh pineapple just for a healthy snack. Sometimes the cutting board doesn’t even go back in the cabinet; I take it straight from the dish drain where it rested from the last wash to use it again. How on earth did my mother make it without a cutting board? Who doesn’t have a cutting board?