JUST SAYIN': My mother never owned a cutting board

I stood, belly-up to the sink, washing the night’s dishes. The dish water was pleasingly lukewarm. The water must be hard because the soap never wants to get too sudsy. We make do with what we have. The remaining, stubborn, holdout bubbles swirled on the surface of the now brackish-looking potion before me, like prophetic tea leaves setting my mind to thought. I scrubbed the dried egg from the plate. I scraped the dried cheese from the skillet. As I washed the pineapple juice from the cutting board, I had the random thought of my mother.
Memories are, in themselves, random most times. We all remember big things from years past, like holidays and trips, but when you try to remember your daily routine from 30 years ago, like doing dishes, not much generally stands out. That’s sort of the definition of routine. Nothing out of the ordinary and therefore nothing to write home about. What does anyone remember about washing dishes in 1990?
Right now, it’s a random Tuesday night and I’m washing a sticky, plastic cutting board, stained with pineapple carnage. They were three for $5 at Kroger. Ya can’t beat it with a stick. Somehow from the depths of the bottom of dark Who Knows Where, it occurred to me that my mother never owned a cutting board.
Her skillets were always worn out Teflon. Who knows what chemicals we consumed growing up. Good enough was always good enough, and a scratched, formerly non-stick skillet would do the job in a pinch. As the coating wears off, more food sticks, which requires more scrubbing to get it clean, which wears off any remaining coating and pretty soon you have a vicious cycle of a sad, used-to-be skillet that weeps and wretches with his memory of his yesteryears and fights you tooth and nail to leave him the heck alone and quit abusing him with that Brillo pad. They are ornery cusses, no doubt.
Mommy had an iron skillet, but she seldom used it on the stove top. It was reserved for baking cornbread. My mother didn’t cook much, as she was always busy milking and feeding and working on the farm like a man. She rarely cooked, almost never gardened or canned, but she could do almost anything a man could. While there were no from-scratch cakes or cookies, homemade cornbread was one of her regular menu items. No sugar was in Mommy’s cornbread, and to this day, I don’t like bread too sweet. Let’s not lie to ourselves. When you put much sugar in there, it’s just cake.
But back to the cutting board. Like Tuesday night’s pineapple carcass, I’m stuck on it. I have to wonder at it. I use my cutting board several times a week. Cutting up chicken breasts, chopping up peppers and onions to fry with meat or taters, fresh veggies for a salad, or this week’s fresh pineapple just for a healthy snack. Sometimes the cutting board doesn’t even go back in the cabinet; I take it straight from the dish drain where it rested from the last wash to use it again. How on earth did my mother make it without a cutting board? Who doesn’t have a cutting board?
And yet as I was growing up, I never thought to question our lack of a cutting board at home. Mommy just held the onion in her hand as she diced it for meatloaf. She held the tomato in her hand as she sliced it for a hamburger. And the pineapple? There was none. I never questioned it because like every other single aspect of my childhood, I had nothing to compare it against and didn’t know any different. I think of the grilled cheese sandwich that I never ate until I was grown and at a friend’s house. We just never ate grilled cheese. It sounds bizarre, but I can’t explain it. We didn’t do it, so we didn’t miss it. We didn’t drink tea either. I’ve had my Southern card nearly stripped for that one, but it is what it is. And we never knew any different because it was all we knew.
While we were familiar with Nestle Quik, we couldn’t have picked Lipton out of a lineup, and I never had a cutting board until I was married. I never realized the need for one because we always just made do. I truly didn’t know what I was missing.
While I didn’t know what I was missing, I neither knew what I had. The older I get, the more I say that I won the parent lottery. I don’t reckon kids pay much attention to such things, but I was so rich in love, I should’ve had a crown. My brothers and I had dirty, calloused hands, but they were never sent looking for knowledge those hands were needed and capable. We knew we were. Our shoes were covered most times in caked and dried mud and manure, but our feet were never without them.
To be an adult and look and see others who didn’t have it as good as we did, makes my heart thump right into my throat with gratitude. To God for the gift of my parents and to them for being who they were. They were hardworking, God fearing people who taught us to be the same. We never had sweet tea, and Mommy never had a cutting board, but it wasn’t missed. All that’s missed now is them, with a thankful smile. And the dishes are done.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.