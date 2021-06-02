OPINION: Virginia's parole board is a scandal

Then came other controversial releases, a broader investigation that found violations of law and policy in the release of at least eight other convicted killers, the firing of the lead investigator and the revelation that the parole board chair emailed a staffer to say: “Wave that wand of power, and let’s cut them loose. There needs to be a silver lining to all this! Give me more!!!” Actually, that’s not finally, the Richmond Times-Dispatch discovered that on the parole board chair’s last day on the job, she released more than 100 parolees from supervision without any recommendations from local parole officers and — and recently it’s been reported that the former parole board chair, now a judge, is on a mysterious leave of absence.

All this adds up to a scandal that has Republicans salivating – and should have Democrats worried as they go into the fall elections.

But wait! There’s more!

The more is the aforementioned case of one David Allen Simpkins of New Castle. The astonishing fact that came out in court wasn’t simply that Simpkins was on parole when he held up that gas station — he had previously been convicted of, wait for it, 56 felonies.

56!

We’re all for giving people second chances, but here the parole board gave Simpkins a 57th chance.