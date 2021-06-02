Breathing Room: On weeds and blades of grass

As the first bookend of summer passed, I know many wished to be on lakes or by the poolside. I was strolling through lawns and gardens, relishing in the cool breezes of what is truly late spring. Other things should have claimed my attention, but I needed to reconnect with the earth and the beauties growing there.

I meandered, pulling scrubby weeds, leaving the dandelions and buttercups. I saw that the spring onions that exasperated me were fading as the temperatures climbed to the higher end of the spectrum. The last one had gone to seed. I pulled it, bulb and all, and laughed. It has met its purpose. Somewhere, I find thanks for it.

Saul Bellow wrote, “Unexpected intrusions of beauty. This is what life is.”

Indeed! Open our eyes and hearts. We shall find it.