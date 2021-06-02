Breathing Room: On weeds and blades of grass

As the first bookend of summer passed, I know many wished to be on lakes or by the poolside. I was strolling through lawns and gardens, relishing in the cool breezes of what is truly late spring. Other things should have claimed my attention, but I needed to reconnect with the earth and the beauties growing there.
I meandered, pulling scrubby weeds, leaving the dandelions and buttercups. I saw that the spring onions that exasperated me were fading as the temperatures climbed to the higher end of the spectrum. The last one had gone to seed. I pulled it, bulb and all, and laughed. It has met its purpose. Somewhere, I find thanks for it.
Saul Bellow wrote, “Unexpected intrusions of beauty. This is what life is.”
Indeed! Open our eyes and hearts. We shall find it.
Plantains — common, greater or so-called “White Man’s Foot” — have filled in the barren spaces of the gardens. They are our friends on this plot of earth. Their strong roots break up hard surfaces, while they also prevent soil erosion. A both/and sort of helper, the plantain is also a salad green when young and tender. Other parts are edible, too. Although I shall honestly say that I have never tasted them. Somewhere along the way, an elder told me they were medicine, too. Fashion a poultice to tend wounds, sores or stings. Or they can even be used to help someone like me plagued by respiratory infections.
Grass and I are veritable enemies. I must mow it. It must grow. The idolatry of green, un-weedy expanses of grass, with lines that lie just so, was a culture shift with which I cannot identify. The pollens and blades of grass torment me. What a waste of time, money and chemicals we Americans expend on grass.
Finding beauty in grass is difficult for me. My child loves to roll through it, the dog to dig his nose into it. The poets, though, are helpful in redeeming what frustrates me, or those who prefer vegetable gardens to front lawns.
Henry Miller said, “The moment one gives close attention to anything, even a blade of grass, it becomes mysterious, awesome, [an] indescribably magnificent world itself.” With that, I can agree, even yield. Of course, Walt Whitman could paint an even more glorious image: “I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journeywork of the stars.” Surely, we are all stardust and the breath of God.
Leave a weed. Let it be. I shall wear a mask as I mow, yet again. Allow the sun to fall on your cheeks. Meditate on the wisdom of the Talmud: “Every blade of grass has its angel that bends over it and whispers, ‘Grow, grow.’”
Every great and small thing finds connection to the Source and the cosmic energies that encircle all of us. We hear the whispers: You, grow. And you, grow. And you, lift up your head and grow.
Why does the lily not worry about what to wear? An angel whispers, Grow.
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.