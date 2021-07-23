JUST SAYIN': Off to never never land

Getting into Bland County as of late might be as hard as breaking into Fort Knox. You know what I’m talking about: that pesky I-77 backup at the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel. “Pesky” is really too light of a word. Pesky is like a fly that buzzes near your sandwich at a picnic. This is more. Much, much more. It’s hard to not get totally bent out of shape when you’re sitting forever just trying to get back home, for crying out loud. We’ve all been there. Let’s discuss.
In a land not very far away, in a time not very long ago, there lived me. I wanted to go to Wytheville and run some errands. Picture it: A teacher on summer vacation, living her best life, as the kids say. Taking care of things needing to be done and pondering where to pick up lunch.
I was wearing a Van Halen shirt and I’d put on jeans that day, a decision I regretted later. That’s foreshadowing, y’all. Didn’t know I would be souring in them later. I wanted to hit the new Food City. Who’s not excited about that? I picked up sushi for two thirds of my boys, although I’m not that adventurous yet. I’ll stick with cheeseburgers. They’ve got a wing bar, y’all! What a time to be alive. Don’t be fooled by the deli meat at the front of the store, though. They have the cheaper stuff in the back. Thank you Oscar Myer. After a total stranger complimented my T-shirt and had a brief discussion about 80s music (What was the name of that song, man? “Silent Lucidity!”) I was helped to the car with my two buggies (I’m not kidding) by a sweet little girl who told me that this was indeed her first job. I explained and shared as we loaded what felt like enough food to stock Noah’s Ark, that my boys complain there is never any food in the house. She laughed and said she’s the same way. And a good time was had by all!
Now I’m no dummy. Well, most of the time. I’m aware of the tunnel backup issues. It’s summer and that seems to be all our lot in life now. However dot com, I checked my map app thingy before I got on the interstate. It said smooth sailing! No mountain trip for me! Ok, send it!
Apparently the traffic situation was as new as the Food City and my app didn’t yet reflect what was the current reality. As I sat in stand-still traffic atop Little Walker Mountain, I had time alone to ponder. And ponder. The car is in park. Should I cut the engine off? It would be my luck then it wouldn’t start. Plus I need AC. Darn jeans. Maybe I’ll look up that song. Why won’t it load Silent Lucidity? I wonder what ever happened to Dokken.
I wonder what all the other people in their cars are thinking about. We’re all in this together now. Comrades on a sinking ship. I wonder if the sushi will go bad before I get home. Good thing I didn’t pick up ice cream. Wish I had a book to read. If I had brought a book I probably wouldn’t be sitting in traffic right now. If you’re prepared then you won’t have to wait. Reversed Murphy’s Law.
What’s that in my rearview? I see movement behind me. It’s a large white pickup truck and he’s inching out to the left. Inching and then slams it. I’m sitting in the passing lane and some jack wagon is coming full throttle up the median to pass us all. He’s not even using the emergency lane, he’s using the median in the grass! He makes it up to the emergency “authorized vehicles only” crossover and whips it back south toward Wytheville. Good for him. One less. I call him names in my head but then I think maybe he has some kind of emergency more than me worrying about the sushi. Maybe someone is going to the hospital, what do I know? Godspeed, jack wagon.
All I know is I haven’t moved in thirty minutes. Not a foot. Literally. Where will I be thirty minutes from now? “Where do you see yourself in ten years?” “On top of Little Walker Mountain.”
There’s a green Camaro in front of me about ten cars ahead. They open the car door and get out. Maybe I should make friends with the people next to me. Kind of like cell mates. What you in for? If this goes on long enough somebody should make T-shirts. I survived the Interstate Backup of ’21. We could set up a little stand right here and make a killing any weekend, right? I tell myself it’s not as bad as it could be because I am within walking distance of where I can get off if need be. I could be stuck all the way miles behind like some people are right now. I see another jack wagon coming down the emergency lane in a big red pickup this time. I need to Google whether there has ever been research done on whether people in larger vehicles have larger egos. Or maybe just more emergencies? I have a lot of questions.
And then it happens. Glory, Hallelujah! We start to move! We have been set free! We have received the Governor’s pardon! Sweet, sweet day! And then….I see people getting on the interstate from the Little Creek exit. What you doing, pal? Where you been, buddy? You didn’t do your time with me and my new friend from Michigan back here. We have sweated and fretted. You didn’t experience the simmering ennui, nor the sushi-expiring angst. Why should we let you in? But we do because that’s what good people do. We are finally broken free like ….what. A caged bird? A kidney stone? I need to explore metaphors.
I thought before I went to Wytheville I might end up in that situation and then it happened. I threw the dice and I lost. Had to pay the piper. Who is the piper and what are we paying them for exactly? No clue. But if you see that jack wagon, tell him what’s up.
A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.