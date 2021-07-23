JUST SAYIN': Off to never never land

Getting into Bland County as of late might be as hard as breaking into Fort Knox. You know what I’m talking about: that pesky I-77 backup at the Big Walker Mountain Tunnel. “Pesky” is really too light of a word. Pesky is like a fly that buzzes near your sandwich at a picnic. This is more. Much, much more. It’s hard to not get totally bent out of shape when you’re sitting forever just trying to get back home, for crying out loud. We’ve all been there. Let’s discuss.

I was wearing a Van Halen shirt and I’d put on jeans that day, a decision I regretted later. That’s foreshadowing, y’all. Didn’t know I would be souring in them later. I wanted to hit the new Food City. Who’s not excited about that? I picked up sushi for two thirds of my boys, although I’m not that adventurous yet. I’ll stick with cheeseburgers. They’ve got a wing bar, y’all! What a time to be alive. Don’t be fooled by the deli meat at the front of the store, though. They have the cheaper stuff in the back. Thank you Oscar Myer. After a total stranger complimented my T-shirt and had a brief discussion about 80s music (What was the name of that song, man? “Silent Lucidity!”) I was helped to the car with my two buggies (I’m not kidding) by a sweet little girl who told me that this was indeed her first job. I explained and shared as we loaded what felt like enough food to stock Noah’s Ark, that my boys complain there is never any food in the house. She laughed and said she’s the same way. And a good time was had by all!