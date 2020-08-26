 Skip to main content
LETTER: Tell Congress USPS is crucial to our lives and democracy
Over 60 years ago, and I still remember my excitement when Chilhowie, Virginia, celebrated the 1959 opening of our new post office. The whole town turned out; the high school band played. Everyone was so proud. Our congressman traveled from Washington, D.C., to speak at the opening.

Now, many of the towns in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee may lose this important community institution. The president and many in Congress are trying to cripple the U.S. Postal Service to limit voting by mail in the upcoming election. They do not seem to care how vital the Post Office is to small towns and rural areas. Where I live, neighbors check their mailbox every day. They may grumble about the junk mail, but they know that it’s a lifeline for medicine, for personal business and for connections with loved ones. This year, the COVID pandemic has spotlighted the importance of our post offices and mail carriers.

Many in Congress complain that the Post Office is losing money, but they never point out their own responsibility: In 2006, Congress demanded that the USPS prefund 75 years’ worth of retiree health benefits in the span of 10 years — a cost of approximately $110 billion. Intended for future retirees, the funds are instead diverted to help pay down the national debt. No private enterprise or federal agency is required to prefund retiree health benefits on a comparable timetable.

The administration’s interference has created an even bigger financial crisis for the Post Office. I wonder if Congressman Morgan Griffith and Congressman Phil Roe care enough about the Post Office to vote for the emergency funding now needed. The U.S. Postal Service is indeed crucial for our everyday lives and for our democracy.

