BREATHING ROOM: FIrst the storm, then the spring

Swinging open the door, I lean my head out, looking for the cat I could have sworn I heard. She is so apt to make herself know by a plaintive cry, swift-moving paws on the glass. She is insistent on coming in, and I remind myself that she will keep on and I will not sleep. It is worth rising now to allow her entry.

To the left and right I look. No little bobtail cat. No sound. No movement. Inhaling, I smell snow. It is coming. The stillness in the air confirms it. I breathe again. Yes, snow.

Napping early the night before, I found anything but a long winter’s rest. A vise-grip of pain clamped on, tightening through the dark hours. When our girl-child woke, I tried to rise. I felt myself spinning. Urging her to wake her father, I fell back into the bedding, burying my whole self under layers of blankets, pillows, sheets and curtains.

Three. Two. One. The wheels stopped turning in opposite directions, and I felt myself surrender to the darkness of sleep.

Well after midday, I stirred once more. This time, I could prop on my elbows, rising up just a mite. No countercurrents pulled me down. Someone from below came to check, bearing water and warm wishes. “Momma, are you okay?” A sweet hug followed.