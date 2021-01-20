BREATHING ROOM: FIrst the storm, then the spring

Swinging open the door, I lean my head out, looking for the cat I could have sworn I heard. She is so apt to make herself know by a plaintive cry, swift-moving paws on the glass. She is insistent on coming in, and I remind myself that she will keep on and I will not sleep. It is worth rising now to allow her entry.
To the left and right I look. No little bobtail cat. No sound. No movement. Inhaling, I smell snow. It is coming. The stillness in the air confirms it. I breathe again. Yes, snow.
Napping early the night before, I found anything but a long winter’s rest. A vise-grip of pain clamped on, tightening through the dark hours. When our girl-child woke, I tried to rise. I felt myself spinning. Urging her to wake her father, I fell back into the bedding, burying my whole self under layers of blankets, pillows, sheets and curtains.
Three. Two. One. The wheels stopped turning in opposite directions, and I felt myself surrender to the darkness of sleep.
Well after midday, I stirred once more. This time, I could prop on my elbows, rising up just a mite. No countercurrents pulled me down. Someone from below came to check, bearing water and warm wishes. “Momma, are you okay?” A sweet hug followed.
Foreboding. The earth whispers something woeful. A burden groans against the ominous sky. The little green onions spring forth as they always do. A tiny wren hops from low scrub to rock wall. A dark bird swoops. The signs of the earth bespeak change. Anyone with half an ear, or the ability to sense vibrations of movement, perceives a troublesome change coming.
Sometimes, it becomes most dark before the light begins to swirl from blackness into inky blue violet. Even still, it is deep winter. We are not yet to Candlemas. Not close yet to spring. While all things feel heavy, it is out of the darkness that a shoot of life springs forth.
John Muir, American naturalist of the last century’s turn, writes: “Nature chose for a tool, not the earthquake or lightning to rend and split asunder, not the stormy torrent or eroding rain, but the tender snow-flowers noiselessly falling through unnumbered centuries.” Snowdrops, Lenten roses and crocus will all soon remind us that no matter how dark and painful the hour may seem, tenderness breaks through the fierce.
