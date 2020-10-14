BREATHING ROOM: Heeding the wisdom of old wives' tales

“Pay heed to the tales of old wives. It may well be that they alone keep in memory what it was once needful for the wise to know.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

Come October, the mountains begin to sound like the rustle of old wives’ tales. Although some discount such sayings, the mountains themselves become crones. “Pay heed,” Tolkien wrote. Pay heed.

Old women have traveled long journeys of blessings and struggle. Surely they could not have advanced without gaining their own measures of wisdom. Old women listen. Old women remember. Old women collect the stories of their ancestors and their offspring.

Pay heed. Old women, indeed.

One might consider “50 the new 30” and “40 the new 20” in splashy publications intent on motivating the purchasing power of women. “Age is a state of mind,” my mother has always said. From her 20s on up, she glows with the appearance of someone 10-20 years younger. Perhaps it’s genes. I believe it is heart-full approach, her focus on delight and joy, even when she walks with those who suffer.

My mother and I are already old in the eyes of many. Still, we bear wisdom, not simply from our own journeys, for we listen to the wise and remain open to learning and growing from what others have to share.