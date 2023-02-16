Light is sweet, and good it is for the eyes to see the sun.

Ecclesiastes 11:7

Feeling weighted? Burdened? Bitter?

I recommend a freely-had high. You don’t need any of the stupid child-luring sugar/pot gummies, Q-anon thrillers, hate-thy-neighbor cults or crypto-fortunes promising euphoria.

What is this high? Look up.

The sky is growing lighter, the days longer, as is implied in the church season of Lent (starting Ash Wednesday, Feb 22).

Lent means “long.” It’s not because the 40(+) days of giving up cookies and sweet-tea, or rising before dawn for prayer walks, can feel “long” to the Lent-observer. It’s just “Lent” because daylight lengthens. Which, it turns out, is a blessing sweeter than the sludgiest tea.

Daylight, prolific research confirms, is a mood-sweetening lifter of gloom. It (and its corresponding night darkness) can also lighten your APCO bill, family and pet health bills, eye problems, extra pounds and chronic worry. It can brighten the brain, mood and intelligence of sleepy animals and anxious kids who’ve been incarcerated too long.

It could lift the depression plaguing our country, and even scrub loose the “grudge sludge” embittering the soul mainlining too many derisive, dark-money “news” pundits.

That people prefer indoor flat-screens, often full of these fake-outrage pundits, to time looking up into silent soaring clouds and far blue mountains, migrating birds and starry night, offers one clue to the addictive, health-tanking and high-craving ways of today’s human world.

For decades, researchers have shown that “eyes to the sky” daylight (no glasses, windshields or contact lenses) links with improved mood, higher morale, more energy and improved longevity.

This light won’t come from a glowing flat screen; in fact those light spectrums end up confusing the brain, which affects the pituitary gland, hormones, metabolism and all body systems.

An article published in ScienceNordik (where winter light is scant and valued) cites a study showing that morning light especially calms the brain’s “fear center,” an anxiety-gear which can over-operate among those who dwell chronically inside buildings and vehicles.

Less anxiety is just one ray of the relief which dawn light—and daylight in general— can bring the brain and body, which suffer decline when deprived of outdoor time.

“A lack of daylight [exposure] disrupts some hormonal processes in our body that regulate our circadian rhythm,” said Krause Martina, associate professor in medicine at U. of Copenhagen. “This can result in a shift in circadian rhythm, so that people go to sleep later and later in the evenings, and this shift is associated with an increased risk of depression.”

“Dr. Allison” of Connecticut began noticing that some of her clinic’s patients weren’t responding to normally-effective solutions to their health problems. “I started digging into their lifestyle more, trying to understand what was happening,” she said in a “Heal Squad” podcast interview.

Indoor-itude was the underlying condition everyone shared. “These were people who had to use their computers for work pretty exclusively. A lot of them were not getting outside much. Stuck inside. Really poor sleep cycles. I mean, a lot of common links.”

She’d done enough research to know the importance of that ancient, universal circadian rhythm that programs the body’s incredible, miraculous functions. Doc Allison began testing patients’ circadian signs and, sure enough, “Everyone was abnormal.”

Doc Allison began prescribing patients 12 minutes of outdoor, first-thing, dawn light in the eyes and even on “the skin’s solar panel” as far as possible. Rain or shine, hot or cold.

This morning light Rx was “paired with proper darkness” at night—no screen lights, kill the overhead lights after sunset, no piercing LED lights all over the room, no painful search-light “security” lights outside occluding the stars and messing up wildlife patterns (which they do, everything being as photo-sensitive as we).

This brought on wonderful sleep, no desire for night snacking, morning energy, daytime clarity and vanishing chronic conditions.

Her patients (and her husband, kids, and the grandmom who works at the clinic) all continue this rise-and-shine practice for better health, happiness and longevity.

It would seem a great Lenten practice too—with fresh meaning to “lengthening days.”