OPINION: A bipartisan push to end school disparity

Stanley is back with both of his measures; the gentleman does not lack for persistence. What’s new this time around is there is also a similar push from a Democrat. Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, has also introduced a constitutional amendment to fix the disparity loophole. The two amendments are different — more on that shortly — but we now have the sight of both a conservative Republican and a liberal Democrat trying to do the same thing. That ought to at least make the point that this is neither a partisan nor an ideological issue. Interestingly, this sets up a dynamic similar to the one that we saw in the 1969 General Assembly. Then it was a coalition of liberal Democrats and western Republicans who tried, and failed, to close the disparity loophole. Hurst is simply following in the footsteps of such liberal icons as Henry Howell and George Rawlings, while Stanley is doing the same work that Republicans Caldwell Butler and A.R. “Pete” Giesen tried to do back then.