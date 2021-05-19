OPINION: Wear a mask or not? Messages are mixed as pandemic subsides

No matter how we personally feel about requirements to mask up, we should respect those businesses and entities that still require face coverings. And if we want to enter those establishments, we should just mask up. Otherwise, we should quietly and politely go somewhere else rather than make an issue of it — particularly if we’re going to be hassling an employee who is merely following the employer’s orders, and has no say in the policy.

Likewise, anyone who is fully vaccinated yet still feels uncomfortable going out maskless to places where no masks are required should be allowed to do so without being berated or made fun of. It’s a personal choice, and at least for now, Gov. Northam’s executive order that suspended Virginia’s longstanding law against wearing face coverings in public remains in force.

What’s clear is that vaccine rates are going up and COVID-19 cases are falling, which certainly gives us hope that we can soon return to normal life, and put the coronavirus pandemic mostly behind us.

“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said in his statement dropping the mask mandate. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia.”