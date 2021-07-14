OPINION: The real problem in Scott County is in Richmond

This year’s General Assembly passed a budget that included a 5% raise for teachers but required a local match. Not a 1-to-1 match, but still a match. To qualify for the $1 million allotted by the state for Scott County, the Board of Supervisors had to put up $238,935. Some might consider that a good deal, even a great deal. Not the Scott County Board of Supervisors, which last week voted not to put up that local money, thereby forgoing the $1 million from the state.

Not surprisingly, this has been a controversial move in Scott County. The county is one of the most Republican counties in the state, perhaps the most Republican county in the state. Donald Trump took 83.4% of the vote there in 2020; nowhere else in Virginia gave him a higher percentage. Yet the board’s move prompted this statement from the county’s Republican delegate in Richmond, Terry Kilgore, who will never be confused with a tax-and-spend liberal: “As the state delegate for Scott County, I was proud that the General Assembly’s budget included funding to increase teacher pay, a profession that has long been underpaid. In fact, the primary reason why I voted for the state budget was due to the 5% teacher pay raise. For Scott County to receive over $1 million in state funding for teacher raises, the county had to provide roughly $238,000. Due to their decision not to provide the funding, Scott County Schools will not receive the nearly $1 million from the commonwealth — most likely the only county in Virginia to reject this funding.”