At the ripe age of 12, my parents began gradually to entrust me with more demanding chores. The eldest, I learned how to cross each milestone first. Push mower. Weed-eater. Dad said a tiller would beat me to death, so that was off limits. Then, the riding mower. Dad and my uncle bush-hogged. By my 13th summer, my parents and I had officially taken over mowing “the farm.”
We were first settlers come over the mountain into the valley. Generations of our Scots blended with Brits and Irish, not to mention other unknown bits, claimed and built on the land.
Two hundred some years, it was ours. Before that, it was native land. We refer to it as “untouched.” But every time the wide meandering creek flooded, it refreshed the earth with rich silt. Somehow, after all those hundreds of years passed, still, each time Dad ran a hand-tiller through it, up sprang more arrowheads than I could carry. I could see the tiny niches made by hand. I imagined children like me learning to make the stone bits of survival.
Chores increased as my grandparents aged. Dad taught me. Set the throttle slow at first. Ease in. Practice the break. Don’t turn too sharply. Watch out for the walnuts. They will be like cannons. Mow away from the garden while others are in there working it.
Gradually, my father trusted me to speed up. Set the throttle higher. Pick up the pace. Let it roll on the straight stretches. Hold up around the house, trees and lilac bushes. If you get too close to the culvert, throw your hip over the edge of the seat and lean uphill so you will not flip. In time, I moved from a turtle to the rabbit.
Sometimes, I find myself longing to throttle down. To simply meander along the surface of this ancient land, to feel its dips, smooth places and bumps, to attend to its story and its permanence. Not our submission of it.
This present world will not allow for such. It is as if we are in a constant fire brigade, hustling to pass five-gallon buckets along from the creek’s edge through the bottoms, to the house on the rise. Muscles aching. Chests heaving. We cannot stop ... or else it all burns to the ground. It all returns to dust.
Perhaps this is the tipping point we are coming to ... maybe, just maybe, the old house cannot withstand. We cannot work hard enough to save it.
Maybe grace will come like rain. I’m not so sure. Not matter what, though, I know what the poet says is true:
“Love life. Engage in it. Give it all you’ve got. Love it with a passion because life truly does give back, many times over, what you put into it.” — Maya Angelou
