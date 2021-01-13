BREATHING ROOM: Nothing short of a miracle

We are making waffles as the sun creeps over the mountain. Rather, it is my husband and our youngest who are whisking the batter. He is telling stories of his grandmother who lived on another mountain in another place and time.

The glow of the sky is moving from a misty, blue gray to pulsing pink. As I ruminate, the coffee brews. My mug cups steaming liquid, as my fingers fold around its curves.

Moments like these — although mundane — are nothing short of a miracle.

The days are difficult. Spread of this highly infectious virus slams our region at almost 35% positivity rate, climbing over the last week. Daily updates feel like defeat, while needful to keep us aware. Our children are receiving virtual instruction as their health care worker parents keep plowing against a growing weight.

Grandmothers are nothing short of a miracle. That one of them already has a first dose of vaccine is a miracle. She will supervise virtual learning this week to allow both of us to go to work. Another grandmother made an apron for Christmas for our youngest. Happily, she wears it to feel her grandmother’s love.

Mundane moments are nothing short of a miracle.