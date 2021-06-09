OPINION: Wouldn't it be fun to have those rodeos on Reedy Creek Road?

The objections from nearby residents are the typical ones we hear when almost any new enterprise is suggested: worries about traffic, noise and — the biggie — “effects on property values.”

No one has shown any evidence that traffic, noise or effects on property values were particularly problematic when rodeos were held in the past on adjacent property on Reedy Creek Road, then owned by Randy Coleman. Reports noted that those rodeos were held for about 20 years until they ended when the recession began in 2008.

One reason special permission is required for the proposed new site is that the land is deed-restricted against events such as rodeos, but the county does have the authority to override that restriction.

We know that rodeos aren’t for everyone. Neither are stockcar races, football games or county fairs. But they do have a significant following of fans, especially in a rural area such as Southwest Virginia, and they are wholesome, fun-filled family events.

Would three or four hours of rodeo two nights a month truly be such an annoyance to nearby residents that keeping the events from taking place is justified?