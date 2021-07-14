OPINION: In a public health crisis, Virginia's New Economy Workforce Credential Grant Program is paying off

At the end of June, U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Suzanne Clark sounded the alarm.

Clark was a little more than 100 days into her job, and in an op-ed for the financial publication, Barron’s, she identified the top issue facing the chamber and other leaders across the U.S.

“Solving the worker shortage crisis must be job No. 1,” Clark wrote. “I hear it all day, every day from businesses of every size, region and industry: A lack of available workers is holding back business growth, threatening our recovery and competitiveness.”

In Clark’s view, there were three steps that could help jump-start the long climb toward filling the nation’s 9.3 million open jobs: remove barriers that impede people from returning to work (expanded unemployment benefits, a lack of child care options); implement meaningful reforms that boost legal immigration and worker visas; and expand apprenticeships and other “innovative programs to equip people with skills for in-demand jobs.”