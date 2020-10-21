BREATHING ROOM: Rebuilding habits and habitats

Lately, I’ve noticed an uptick (as in from zero to a few) electric vehicles. Golf cart-looking things that are relatively silent as they roll by, sparkling blue like a sapphire with glitter. Then the noisy little motorcycle things that the Scout dads ride with their sons, sometimes with helmets.

The other night, visitors came two houses down and forgot to put on their emergency brake. Their car rolled out of the relatively flat driveway. A tow truck came. That’s our brand of excitement.

Meanwhile, we have many more varieties of birds visiting our yard. Habitat comes back with intentional work. So do the insects and the critters. In late spring, we started milkweed from seed. We were hoping for monarch butterflies by next year. Wonders never cease! We found many caterpillars feasting, making way for more.

In the front yard, we listen to the crickets and birds. A weed-eater, a chainsaw, children playing — sounds all echo off the hills. Reflecting, I consider how we are recrafting the ecosystem here. A small ecological system that supports life faded and lost as it returns.

I wonder how you, or I, or we, might not only intentionally craft the spaces for habitats and creatures but also for human networks and connections. ... Integrated supports for sustainable life that grow and grow and encourage ongoing growth?

Dear Reader, how are you making such space, extending habitat and claiming breathing room?

Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.