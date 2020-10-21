BREATHING ROOM: Rebuilding habits and habitats

Our neighborhood is very ... well... neighborhoodly. It developed in the late '50s to early '60s. An old dairy farm gave way to modest homes, gardens, orchards and remnants of an old spring house, a fading farm road.
Demographics shifted over our near-decade here. We have seen our little community go from a mostly elderly and centenarian neighborhood to a mixed one. Regularly, we discover a new neighbor walking by with an infant in a stroller. Multigenerational homes are common.
Our next-door neighbor is 90, while her grandson may be 20. Those behind us are closer to our ages. Another set is 60ish. Across the street, our feline-friendly lady’s someone survives her. So do her cats. He may be 30-something.
There are several families with grade-school kids who’ve come since we moved here. Some folks have retired. Some have moved to assisted living facilities or gone on to glory.
On the northside are some petite homes, with mobile units beyond that. Up on the edge of the high ridges are some ritzy places with flashy cars. A senator’s property runs along the knobs with his millionaire-whatever reality. We are pretty average-ish when you throw us all into these hills.
Rereading my description, it seems clear to me that I know my neighbors less well than ever before. But I learned the poet Frost’s truth: “Good fences make good neighbors.” Yes, I learned it in less than pleasant ways.
Lately, I’ve noticed an uptick (as in from zero to a few) electric vehicles. Golf cart-looking things that are relatively silent as they roll by, sparkling blue like a sapphire with glitter. Then the noisy little motorcycle things that the Scout dads ride with their sons, sometimes with helmets.
The other night, visitors came two houses down and forgot to put on their emergency brake. Their car rolled out of the relatively flat driveway. A tow truck came. That’s our brand of excitement.
Meanwhile, we have many more varieties of birds visiting our yard. Habitat comes back with intentional work. So do the insects and the critters. In late spring, we started milkweed from seed. We were hoping for monarch butterflies by next year. Wonders never cease! We found many caterpillars feasting, making way for more.
In the front yard, we listen to the crickets and birds. A weed-eater, a chainsaw, children playing — sounds all echo off the hills. Reflecting, I consider how we are recrafting the ecosystem here. A small ecological system that supports life faded and lost as it returns.
I wonder how you, or I, or we, might not only intentionally craft the spaces for habitats and creatures but also for human networks and connections. ... Integrated supports for sustainable life that grow and grow and encourage ongoing growth?
Dear Reader, how are you making such space, extending habitat and claiming breathing room?
Longing to breathe deeply and to walk with others as they seek to meet their longings, C.A. Rollins writes and invites you to reflect with her at carollinswrites@gmail.com.
