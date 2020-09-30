BREATHING ROOM: Autumn is the season of change

Equinox week. We turn to autumn. Changes whistle through the wind. This year, it seems we are in upheaval — seismic alterations that alter us from within and without.

Ancient Celts grounded themselves in the presence of God they witnessed in the wind, water, wood, stone and earth around them. Here, in the heart of Appalachia, their descendants found earth — earth as close to home as they could find — and made it theirs.

The senses about which our little one learns in her first year of school ground us. By the hearth, we see our stub-tailed cat curl. Her ears perk at the birdsong filtering in the window. The wild geese honk their line in the choral work autumn makes for us. There! Hear the crow? Or is it the raven? Harbinger and omen of change.

Step outside your door. The leaves are turning. The maples tinge with gold. The burning bush hints of its coming blaze. Or does it speak from God with a different tone of voice? The darkness falls sooner. The sun rises a bit later. All the signs are here.