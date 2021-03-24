OPINION: State makes moves to help bring Amtrak to Southwest Virginia

Tied to that appropriation is a directive for the state transportation secretary to determine the “total project costs and incremental costs” for extending passenger rail to Bristol, as well as identifying costs needed to service a rail station in Bedford. The mandated report must be submitted to the chairs of the House Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 15, the story noted.

Among those backing the efforts is state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who said he believes passenger rail is important for this region.

“Once the Senate budget was into conference, I began working with the conferees to tie language with the [$83.5 million] funding that requires further study of expanding rail to Bristol,” Pillion told the newspaper.

“I am grateful the conference committee saw the value in adding the language for Bristol and chose to include it as part of our budget,” he said. “This is the first step to move passenger rail to Southwest Virginia, which has been a goal of mine since being elected.”

After Amtrak service was extended from Lynchburg to Roanoke in October 2017, leaders in the Bristol area began talking about bringing those trains all the way to Bristol, with the possible eventual expansion to Knoxville, Chattanooga and Atlanta.