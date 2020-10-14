OPINION: There's the urgency we've been looking for on broadband

Enter the home of a student attending school virtually, or a parent juggling a job and child care. Visit a small business that cannot engage with customers online. Talk to a farmer who is unable to use the latest technology to care for crops. Meet a patient driving long distances to receive care because telehealth is out of the question.

Watch as Virginians reset wireless hot spots 10 times a day, rejoin Zoom meetings after missing a critical exchange or can’t pay a bill because of $70 in data overage fees.

Across the commonwealth, COVID-19 has accelerated the need for reliable broadband internet access. In underserved households, this issue cannot wait. Last Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the commonwealth would allocate $30 million in CARES Act funding toward fast-tracking broadband projects. There’s the urgency we’ve been looking for.

Localities can now apply for the funding, which must support projects that can be completed by the end of this year. CARES Act dollars have to be used by the end of December, and we previously have called for greater flexibility within the tight federal relief timeline.

We also recognize that broadband projects often carry complexities that add time to the implementation process. But the severity of the internet access issue must not fall victim to excuses.