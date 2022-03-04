JUST SAYIN': Mad at the world

They moved the bathroom scales in Walmart, and I’ve never been so upset. They used to be against the back wall. You go through the paint section, and that segued into the plumbing, and there they were next to the plungers and toilet seats. No more. Yesterday I walked and lapped and searched and asked employees. Moses was in the wilderness less time than I looked for those bathroom scales. Sans manna from heaven to satiate my stay in the dark, harrowing aisles of the superstore, I grew meaner by the minute whilst searching for my prize. I finally found them. Get this. They moved them to the bathroom section with the bathmats and shower curtains. Also logical, perhaps, but annoying if you ask me. Why didn’t they ask me first what I want? Why couldn’t they anticipate that I was going to need bathroom scales and be hangry and want to be able to go straight to them in the place they were supposed to be, like finding my own home on a long, stormy night, a refuge, a bastion from the tempest? How dare they! Oh, the humanity!

It might just be possible that I’m becoming sort of a female version of a grumpy old man. Sort of a feminine Clint Eastwood sitting on my own porch…squinting eyes and a wrinkly frown snarled down in disapproval. You kids get off my lawn! Oui…c’est moi.

My mother warned me as a small child. There will be days when you wake up and hate everyone for no reason. And as much as you know there is no reason, you can no less stop the feeling. It’s a strange thing. While I don’t reckon this is how God would have us feel, it is, I believe, nonetheless a human response.

Yesterday I went to get groceries. Spoiled perhaps, I might be, from living in the country, but just being around so many other people gets on my nerves. Who are all these other people in traffic? Didn’t they know I was coming? How dare they? Go home and get out of my way! There should be an open road before me, sunny skies for ease of travel, and perhaps even hydration stations along the way. I’m not opposed to some snacks. Can we get someone out here with snacks? Maybe something salty and something sweet. Maybe some trail mix would be nice. Little salt, little sugar, little protein. The crunch of a peanut juxtaposed with the soft raisin. Then I’ll need an ice cold pop to balance out the salt. Yes, these are my demands. Clear the road and make way for me in my stressed-out, grumpy haste. This is reasonable…right?

And who are all these other people in my way? Why are you blocking the aisle where I need to be? Immediately, right now? Move your buggy! I need Ramen noodles! Who raised these prices? Why is it so hot in here? Why are you in line in front of me? Where’s the snacks?????????

I’m reminded of a scene in the movie “Mask.” Remember that one? Not the one with Jim Carey, but the one about the kid named Rocky. Eric Stoltz and Cher? It’s a true story; it’s worth looking up. There’s a scene where Rocky has written a poem. He lists things he likes and things he doesn’t like, but there is something that made both lists: the sun shining on my face. Don’t you just feel that? When you’re in a good mood and you’re doing great, you can close your eyes and turn your face to the sun and just soak up all the goodness that life is. But when you’re running late and have more chores and tasks than there are minutes in the day, you’re driving down the road and that darn sun, shining straight in your face, making you narrow your eyes, giving you a headache. Stupid sun!

What a good reminder. A little paradigm shift and we can do a lot better. I can do a lot better. I can hear my Daddy now, telling me to take my head by the ears and….

All it takes is a little perspective. Cancer. Ukraine. Death, loss. All my problems are dumb. Thank you, Jesus. I will try not to say bad words next time I have to find the bathroom scales. Now if I can just remain as positive when I stand on them.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.