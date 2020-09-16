BREATHING ROOM: Beauty is a gesture

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An ad in a magazine to which I do not subscribe asserted this: “beauty is a gesture.”

I was revolted by the idea that beauty could be so reduced, and my instincts screamed in rejection. That said, I do not suppose the company that selected that line would include me in their target demographic.

Flipping through the pages, I realized there was a larger reason for the assertion. The entire magazine transformed for me. As if a fairy godmother waved a wand, the images, content and messages magically became something more. But this changed work was not a result of magic. Rather it was the work of editors, photographers, multinational corporations, big and bigger business. This was an intentional choice.

Throughout the magazine, there were messages of empathy, equity, unity and compassion. That messaging shows that a metamorphosis is underway for our culture and world. It is one of intentionality. Intention to stand against injustice and violence against bodies, images, souls and, yes, the economy.

I hesitate to refer to movements and labels because that is the point at which many tune out and shut down.

Yet we are in a chrysalis stage, where remaining inside means that we may never emerge to the fullness of our potential.