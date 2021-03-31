My prayer: Let's get our hands dirty

Seeds and soil.
It’s hard not to get carried away with gardening fantasies this time of year.
A few weeks back, looking at the cover of a seed catalogue showing a bounty of ripe tomatoes, I could taste and smell the fresh fruit.
Another seed purveyor tempted me with promises of a yard teeming with purple blossoms.
So far, willpower combined with my self-awareness that I can easily overestimate the time and energy I have for gardening have limited my purchasing to two flowering plants not set to arrive until mid-May. My parents’ admonition to not plant until after the 10th of May cool spell is deeply ingrained.
Still, as spring deepens, I suspect more seeds and plants will find their way home with me. That’s OK. I’m actually hoping that you might join me in celebrating the abundance of our land this year by planting this spring and summer.
Getting our hands in the dirt, planting seeds, and watching veggies, herbs, and/or flowers emerge may just be the sort of slow healing we need right now – physically, mentally, and spiritually.
Several times in recent weeks my thoughts have turned to the Victory Gardens of World War I and II.
In those times, communities, churches, and civic groups would unite to plant victory gardens to produce large quantities of fresh produce to help stabilize and secure the country’s food supply. Sometimes, gardeners added in flowers, knowing the importance of beauty shouldn’t be overlooked.
Most everyone could help in some way.
The exercise, the time outdoors, and the nutritious harvest were beneficial to all.
For families who felt helpless as loved ones fought overseas and every day brought news of more death, the gardens provided an opportunity to do something that helped.
In the face of the novel coronavirus, many of us have felt a bit helpless. For all our hand washing, mask wearing, and sanitizing, fighting a virus you can’t see but that has the power to take life is daunting and exhausting.
A year ago this week, Covid cases were just starting to be reported in our area. Smyth County reported its first case on March 30, 2020, with Wythe County recording its first case the prior day. Since then, the virus has infected thousands of us, hospitalized hundreds, and claimed 162 lives in just these two counties. Across Virginia, about 10,200 lives have been lost to the virus. Throughout the country, we’re approaching 550,000 deaths, and worldwide the figure is a staggering 2.8 million people.
With the vaccines’ arrival, we’re hopeful – and rightly so, but health officials are cautious, fearing we’re relaxing too soon and another wave is impending.
Truth be told, while our numbers are much improved, people among us are still getting sick and dying.
Ballad Health released its latest figures Monday morning for its eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region. According to Ballad, at the time of its report, eight people have died in the last seven days from Covid-19, while 11 individuals are on ventilators and 94 are hospitalized with the virus. The positivity rate sits at 12.2% -- far better than our worst, but still a stark reminder that the coronavirus remains among us.
This week, with the officer accused of murdering George Floyd on trial, we’re facing another stark reminder of the pain our country has endured this last year as we’ve faced the overt and systemic racism that still exists.
While we may have vaccines for Covid, we have yet to find relief from the epidemic of gun violence that’s also taking lives every day in our country – or perhaps we know the answers but are unwilling to face such difficult truths.
Even here, we’re grappling with the loss of a neighbor to apparent homicide.
It seems fair to say that the challenges we’re facing aren’t going away anytime soon. When they’re combined with our personal struggles, it all can feel overwhelming.
For me, it makes this week – Holy Week – more important than ever. I admit the week doesn’t feel especially holy, but did it ever? Certainly, not that week when Jesus was betrayed by one friend and abandoned by others, arrested, experienced the failure of the justice and religious systems, was beaten, mocked, and executed.
It doesn’t sound holy, does it?
Mucked up seems more like it.
But, we may need to look again, a little closer.
For it’s in the muck, the dirt of life that God can be found. Think back to the second creation story in Genesis.
“…Then the Lord God formed man from the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and the man became a living being.”
Due to Covid safety protocols, this past Ash Wednesday, I missed imposing ashes and reminding people that “from dust you came and to dust you shall return.”
Sometimes, it’s hard, when a youngster comes forward or someone whose days here are known to be few, but the moment is poignant when we remember that we are created from the dust of this earth and universe – all the same. The pandemic may have reminded us sufficiently this year of the nature of our lives and, I hope, it has also reminded us that we’re all the same and all intimately linked. Simply breathing can spread devastation if it includes infected droplets.
Yet, the God who breathed life into us taught us about sacrificial love from the cross. Out of love, he suffered for us. He urges us to follow his lead. We can put on a mask. We can have tough conversations about hard and painful issues confronting our fellow human beings. We can plant seeds.
In the Gospel of John, after his entry into Jerusalem that last week of his life, Jesus talks about his death and tries to explain.
He told some of those gathered, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified. Very truly, I tell you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit.”
Seeds are very much alive – some can live centuries in a dormant state, but, when they experience that spark of life to grow, the outer shell (seed coat) breaks apart and is destroyed as the root and then the plant grow.
This spring, might we plant seeds for the sake of new life?
Seeds of fresh produce to share with our neighbors. Seeds of flowers to add color and beauty for everyone to enjoy. Seeds that remind us that God is and always has been at work in the muck and dirt. Seeds of love that we too can break our hard shells, come together, honoring and respecting all people and all life, and do our best to face down viruses of all kinds.
Please, let’s get our hands dirty and remember from where we come.
Stephanie Porter-Nichols serves as the editor of the Smyth County News & Messenger and associate pastor of Marion Baptist Church.