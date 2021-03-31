My prayer: Let's get our hands dirty

Due to Covid safety protocols, this past Ash Wednesday, I missed imposing ashes and reminding people that “from dust you came and to dust you shall return.”

Sometimes, it’s hard, when a youngster comes forward or someone whose days here are known to be few, but the moment is poignant when we remember that we are created from the dust of this earth and universe – all the same. The pandemic may have reminded us sufficiently this year of the nature of our lives and, I hope, it has also reminded us that we’re all the same and all intimately linked. Simply breathing can spread devastation if it includes infected droplets.

Yet, the God who breathed life into us taught us about sacrificial love from the cross. Out of love, he suffered for us. He urges us to follow his lead. We can put on a mask. We can have tough conversations about hard and painful issues confronting our fellow human beings. We can plant seeds.

In the Gospel of John, after his entry into Jerusalem that last week of his life, Jesus talks about his death and tries to explain.