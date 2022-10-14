Five generations of GED

To date, there have been five generations of the GED® tests: the original GED® tests released in 1942, the 1978 series, the 1988 series, the 2002 series, and the current computer-based series released in January 2014. While the academic content areas in which candidates are assessed have not changed, the priorities and assumptions by which proficiency in these areas is assessed have evolved. Since the GED® tests assess academic skills and knowledge typically developed in a four-year high school education program, it is important that the GED® tests continue to evolve as secondary education evolves.

The first GED® tests were developed in 1942 to measure the major outcomes and concepts generally associated with a high school education. After World War I, veterans who had left high school to enlist in the armed forces were awarded diplomas in exchange for their service to the nation. After World War II, however, returning soldiers were required to pass a test before being given their high school equivalency certificates. The United States Armed Forces Institute constructed the first GED® test, and it wasn’t until 1947 that the tests were distributed to civilian institutions.

The opportunity to document the attainment of high school-level skills proved to be a significant aid to many service members whose academic careers had been disrupted during the war. During the 1950’s, it became apparent that civilians could also benefit from the program- a need that the American Council on Education undertook to fulfill. From 1945-1963, the program was administered by the Veteran’s Testing Service. In 1963, in recognition of the transition to a program primarily for nonveterans, the name was changed to the General Educational Development Testing Service (GEDTS).

By the mid-1970’s, changes in secondary curricula and public attitudes toward education made necessary a review of GED® test specifications. As a result, a second generation of tests was introduced in 1978. These tests retained an emphasis on high school outcomes but introduced real-life contexts and reading materials relevant to adults.

In the 1980’s, the GEDTS initiated a five-year review of the tests that drew on the expertise of adult education professionals. As a result of this review, the 1988 version of the GED® test was released. In addition to changes in the tests, there was also a shift in candidates’ reasons for taking the tests. More than 65% of candidates said they were taking the tests for entry into postsecondary education, while 30% reported taking the tests for employment reasons.

In 2002, the GED® tests were revised again. The revised tests were designed to be an improved measurement of a student’s practical skills, knowledge, and abilities. The tests are designed so that 40% of high school seniors would not pass, whereas 60% of seniors could pass the battery of tests.

The movement toward more rigorous national standards for high school education changed the view of what it means to be a high school graduate. What is needed for college and career readiness had a direct impact on the GED® tests; consequently, afifth version of the GED® tests was released in January 2014. In addition to containing more rigorous content, the new tests were computer-based.

The current GED® testing program is no longer an endpoint for adults, but a springboard for more education, training, and better paying jobs. The computer-based GED® test continues to provide adults the opportunity to earn a high school-level credential, but it goes further by measuring career- and college-readiness skills that are the focus of today’s curriculum. The four content areas of the test- literacy, mathematics, science, and social studies- measures a foundational core of knowledge and skills that are essential for success in the workplace and/or college.

If you didn’t complete high school, now is a good time to prepare for the GED® tests. To sign up for a free GED® test preparation class or distance learning program, contact Southwest Regional Adult Education at 866-581-9935. Classes are offered at convenient times and locations throughout the region.

GED® is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.