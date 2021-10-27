OPINION: Virginia's 'matching' school funds are unfair

Petersburg spends a little more than $11,000 per public school student. Affluent Falls Church spends nearly $20,000. When it comes to replacing and repairing aging schools and keeping teachers, this is obviously a problem. Two children starting their educational experience in those two places likely won’t have the same outcome in 13 years or so.

The state Board of Education has something called Standards of Quality for education programs and staffing. The Legislature, however, views those standards as suggestions rather than rules. This is somewhat understandable, since adhering to the Standards of Quality reportedly would cost about $1 billion a year.

In the last decade, the At-Risk Add-On was developed in Virginia to give more money to districts with high poverty rates, but the gap is still wide.

The Board of Education is pushing for an equity fund that would add to the Add-On and help close the gap between the haves and have-nots. That has not as yet been embraced by the Legislature.

It should be. Poorer districts lose their best teachers to other localities (or states). Facilities crumble for lack of funds. Kids are deprived of a chance at a good education.