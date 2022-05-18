OPINION: Prisoner release creates opportunity

When it comes to handling those who break laws, the United States is exceptional, but for all the wrong reasons.

The U.S. puts far more people in prison than any other nation, whether measured in raw numbers or by percentage of population. Worse, Virginia’s incarceration rate (749 per 100,000 people) is well above the national average and puts us in company with states (Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Georgia, for example) that incarcerate more people per 100,000 than any other nation on earth.

As reported by James Baron, a small but significant number of our state’s prison population is set to be released this summer thanks to a law enacted in 2020 under then-Gov. Ralph Northam. This law, one of several prison reforms signed by the former governor, allows the incarcerated to earn early release credits.

Though hard numbers are difficult to come by, the estimate is that about 4,500 people are to be released.

Some will bemoan this is as a soft-on-crime approach that will elevate rates of violence in local communities.

We believe that this is a positive first step in bringing Virginia in line with a nationwide movement to reverse the 700% growth in incarcerations that occurred nationwide between 1972 and 2009.

It’s a move that makes sense for ethical and fiscal reasons.

Ethically, Americans have long prided ourselves as a people willing to offer a second chance.

Bankruptcy laws are relatively lenient so as to encourage innovation. Entry points for higher education are varied, as we recognize that not everyone is ready for advanced education (traditional, trade or otherwise) at the same moments in their lives. Even the religious traditions that some believe undergird American culture have at their core a belief in second chances.

The one group we are most reluctant to give a second chance to, however, is prison inmates.

What offenders don’t need is a constant reminder of their failures, says Juanita Shanks, founder and CEO of FailSafe-ERA, a local nonprofit that works to reintegrate incarcerated people into the community.

“What these individuals do need,” she continues, “are support and resources.”

Shanks’ program deserves both. She cites a success rate of 88% for those who go through FailSafe.

Yes, it’s expensive. Shanks quotes a total of about $6,400 to put an inmate through her program. The cost is high because the level of support provided is necessarily high.

When dealing with those reentering society, you have to “look at the whole person,” Shanks says. “We’re focusing hard on … giving life training, mental health treatment, substance abuse treatment and help with reconnecting with families.”

This whole-person approach helps explain the program’s high success rate.

If that sounds like too much to spend, then consider the alternative.

The Rappahannock Regional Jail confines an average of 1,300 inmates each year at a total operation cost of $36.5 million, according to its website.

To run every inmate at the Rappahannock Regional Jail through FailSafe-ERA would cost just over $8.3 million.

Ethically. Fiscally. This is a move whose time has come.

Yes, it creates challenges. But these are challenges worth tackling.

It also presents an opportunity to begin exploring why we run so many people through prison in the first place.

Leading the world in incarcerations is not where the U.S. should be.

Finding innovative ways to keep people out of prison and leading that discussion in the world is where we should be.