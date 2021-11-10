OPINION: Principals should report school crimes

But it’s certainly not in the same category as reporting sexual battery, stalking, violating a protective order or making a violent threat against students, teachers and staff — which are all misdemeanors under Virginia law.

Sexual battery occurs when a person touches another person’s intimate body parts without their consent. It’s a crime punishable by a year in prison and/or a $2,500 fine. But the new law lets school principals make the initial decision of whether to report this crime, which in reality means that they get to decide whether the perpetrator will be punished as required under the law.

That decision should be left to the discretion of local law enforcement and prosecutors, who are required to take the age of the offender, the available evidence and any extenuating circumstances into account before pressing criminal charges. In some cases, no charges will be filed. In others, they will.

But the point is that unelected educators should not be the ones to make that determination. That’s the local prosecutor’s job. If the prosecutor is being too harsh on youthful offenders, they can and should be removed from office by the voters.

And while we agree with Gov. Northam that no kid deserves a permanent police record for littering, no kid deserves to be afraid to go to school because another student who attacked or threatened them is not held accountable for their crime.