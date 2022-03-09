OPINION: Virginia Legislature wants to repair crumbling schools 100 years from now

At first blush, despite a number of legislative setbacks, it looks like the two-year budget under consideration in the Virginia General Assembly’s 2022 session might actually pick up the long-languishing school construction crisis and run it toward a productive goal, instead of kicking it down the road like an empty soda can.

That soda can, by the way, is all dented thanks to years of exactly that treatment — and that’s how we got to where we are now, with about 1,000 of Virginia’s 2,000 school buildings 50 years old or older, and a growing need for repair, renovation and replacement of those school buildings that tops $25 billion.

The competing versions of the budget differ as to how they would address school construction and modernization. The Senate version includes $500 million in one-time grants while the House version contains an approximately $542 million loan rebate program to help school districts pay off loans.

Either way, it’s progress, right? Something would at least be better than nothing.

Except that, given real world costs of construction, both versions cover the price of, at most, about five high schools, when so many more new schools are needed.

And the House version especially fails to address the core of the problem — the fact that so many schools in Virginia have become dilapidated because financially strained local governments can’t afford to take out loans of the size needed to fund a school construction project. A rebate program won’t solve that.

By the midpoint of this legislative session, the time of the ritual known as crossover, when the two houses exchange bills, the Virginia Senate had passed five pieces of legislation based on solutions recommended by the School Construction and Modernization Commission formed in 2020 by the General Assembly to study the problem.

Backed by emphatic bipartisan support and championed by Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond (who came in third in the 2021 Democratic primary for governor), and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County (whose credentials as a conservative are unassailable), these bills would have made a lot more progress toward solving the crumbling schools crisis than what’s currently on the table.

However, the House versions of those bills never made it out of committee, meaning the Senate versions arrived with their fates sealed. Some of the executions took place last Friday.

“If their House versions have already been killed, there’s nothing from my experience that would indicate that the House is going to pass a Senate bill,” said Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, who was first elected in 2017.

Though his constituents live in the wealthiest county in Virginia, Reid knows firsthand the experience of growing up in poverty. “I was born in what was then Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Lexington,” he said. In Rockbridge County, “we lived in a four-room cinder block house that had a cistern for water. We had an outhouse, and my dad would heat the house with a wood stove during the winter. He would actually heat up bricks and then put them at the bottom of the bed to keep the bed warm because, as the night goes on, the wood stove burns out.”

In other words, “I grew up as a poor boy from the mountains.”

Reid does not serve on the school construction commission. He attempted to come up with his own solution independent of the commission’s recommendations, introducing budget amendments for school construction funding that were modeled on Virginia’s process for allocating money for road and bridge repair.

The two parts of the SMART SCALE acronym stand for “System for the Management and Allocation of Resources for Transportation” and the factors evaluated in prioritizing a project: “Safety, Congestion reduction, Accessibility, Land use, Economic development and the Environment.” Adopted in 2014, the SMART SCALE process set objective criteria for deciding which transportation needs must be funded soonest.

“Everyone is really very much in agreement that SMART SCALE for Transportation has taken the politics out of deciding where transportation funding is going to go, and my goal was to take the politics out of deciding where school funding was going to go,” Reid said.

Alas, his proposals were not included in the House version of the budget. “I really was hoping that we were going to take a very thoughtful approach and be willing to look at a different way of doing things to address what has been identified now as a $25 billion problem,” Reid said. His plan, if fully implemented, was designed to raise $12 billion, almost half of the current need.

Reid pointed out that even under the Senate’s budget plan, “if we do it $500 million a year, then it means it’s going to take 50 years. If you have a school in your locality that’s already just on the ‘newer’ end of being only 50 years old — by the time that you get around to replacing that one, it’ll be 100 years old.”

Right now, the state has an unprecedented, perhaps never-to-be-repeated opportunity to address the crumbling schools crisis in a way that provides long-haul solutions, and that opportunity is once again being squandered.

As Reid puts it, “We’re going to be running somewhere in the neighborhood of $13.4 [billion] to $13.8 billion in surpluses over the next three years, and if we really want to take the issue of school construction and school renovation seriously, then we need to look at being able to allocate some of that money to address this because the localities who need it the most don’t have the money to be able to meet the qualifications for loans or for being able to fund it locally. If they did, they’d already be doing it.”

A big source of the problem boils down to myopic, calcified thinking on the part of legislators who insist that school construction funding is solely the responsibility of local governments and refuse to budge on this point, despite the overwhelming evidence that the problem is too big for local governments to solve.

“There needs to be a paradigm shift,” Reid said. “If these localities had the money to fund a $25 million to $36 million elementary school, they would already be delivering it, but they don’t have the money. Therefore, if we’re really going to be serious about providing the children around the commonwealth with a safe and healthy and welcoming learning environment,” then the state government must step up. “We’re going to have to get involved.”

What will it take to get Virginia’s representatives in Richmond to acknowledge this resoundingly self-evident truth?