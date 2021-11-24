OPINION: 'Dopesick' does right by Appalachia

Though her first national book release, “Factory Man,” snagged the interest of Tom Hanks and HBO, it’s her third book, “Dopesick,” that was turned into the kind of project that savvy writers dream of in 2021: a bingeable series on a major streaming service, headlined by marquee stars like Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson.

There’s an occasional frisson produced for viewers in our region when the camera peers out over the recognizable streets of Clifton Forge, or when actors congregate in the unmistakable atrium of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, or even when the “Virginia Is For Lovers” logo pops up in the credits.

The show premiered Oct. 13, and the final episode dropped Nov. 17. If you have not seen the show yet, you should. Go watch the whole thing before you read any further because from here on out, there will be spoilers, though we’ll try to stick to the big picture stuff that you could find out yourself from reading the news.

The show uses multiple plotlines and a big case of characters to portray the havoc wreaked upon rural communities by OxyContin, the powerful opioid created and marketed by Purdue Pharma as a solution to all sorts of short- and long-term pain. The company talked doctors into handing the pills out like candy by claiming, falsely, that OxyContin wasn’t addictive.