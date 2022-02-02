OPINION: Youngkin should seize the moment for Growth4VA

A well-thought-out initiative to build stronger connections between higher education and businesses statewide has gotten off to a promising start, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the state budget stay intact.

Growth4VA wants to set up college programs across the state called “talent pathways” that let students acquire the skills that Virginia industries most need in new employees. The campaign was developed by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council in collaboration with college presidents and business leaders.

In his budget amendments released earlier this week, Youngkin included $75 million for GO Virginia to develop the “talent pathways” program and an additional $32 million to the Virginia Talent and Opportunity Partnership to create more in-state paid internships for college students. Regarding the second item, legislators in both houses of the General Assembly, and from both parties, have proffered matching bills.

It’s not the $880 million investment that Growth4VA advocates have stumped for, but it’s a start. Frankly, fully funding this program would sow benefits throughout the state for years to come — not just in the urban crescent.

The initiative has ambitions to give every Virginia college student a chance for a paid internship that could ultimately lead to a job in-state, with a goal toward reducing the exodus of skilled young workers to other states.

Growth4VA also wants to make college more affordable for Virginia’s lower- and middle-income families. The initiative ultimately wants to raise state support for higher education costs per student to two-thirds, the amount called for by the Higher Education Opportunity Act passed by the General Assembly in 2001. At present the state covers about 50%, which puts the Old Dominion well behind most other states in the union.

Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee serves as VBHEC vice chair and chair of the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board that oversees the business-led initiative GO Virginia. (Not to mention, Youngkin appointed the Roanoke Valley’s Agee to his newly formed Medical Advisory Group.) The regional data that GO Virginia compiles on business needs would steer the development of the Growth4VA talent pathways.

Agee and co-author Heywood Fralin, a longtime Roanoke Valley business leader and philanthropist, made a case for Growth4VA in a Jan. 23 commentary (“A key moment to invest in affordable talent pathways”), writing that there’s “no more effective way to meet our workforce needs, grow our economy, and create better job opportunities in every part of our dynamic and diverse commonwealth.”

Advocates say the pathways would be tailored to the needs of all regions of the state, with Southwest and Southside Virginia having a lot to gain should this dream become reality.

Youngkin appears to be tuned in to this dream. The advocates for Growth4VA have stressed that Virginia’s record-breaking $2.6 million budget surplus combined with millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief puts Virginia in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to act. The General Assembly and the governor should seize the moment.