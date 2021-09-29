OPINION: VEC still falls well short of making timely payments

The buck stops … where?
The Virginia Employment Commission continues to face massive problems in getting timely benefit payments to Virginians unable to work, often because of COVID-related employment slowdowns.
While state lawmakers say they are continuing to receive complaints from constituents who aren’t receiving needed benefits, a recent study also focuses on the fact that — ironically — the VEC overpaid other filers.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission says the VEC paid at least $86.7 million to people who weren’t eligible for benefits. Its report says those errors occurred because the VEC did not adequately review claims.
Some of the damage is due to outright fraud, JLARC reports — including payments sent to prison inmates who weren’t working at all.
Claims reviews have been at issue for months. Some Virginians have complained that the VEC also has improperly screened out legitimate claims, leaving people without benefits even when they should have received them.
Meanwhile, JLARC also throws some blame back at the state, saying that an agency as large and complex as the VEC needs better oversight.
Virginia now has a newly appointed secretary of labor. That oversight would come under her authority.
Secretary Megan Healy acknowledges that the VEC was unprepared to cope with the surge of unemployment claims it faced after COVID starting shutting down businesses.
However, she puts part of the blame on the state for chronically underfunding the agency. Until this year, the VEC had not received state tax money to help fund its operations, relying instead on a share of the federal payroll tax.
Funding shortfalls prevented the VEC from having enough staff to meet the COVID-caused unemployment crisis. That was exacerbated, says Healy, when the agency was compelled to cease in-person services after COVID triggered 13 virus outbreaks in its offices and killed two employees.
Closing the offices shifted services to a combination of telephone and online responses — for which the agency also was unprepared.
Callers complained of not being able to get through when trying to seek assistance. As recently as July, call wait times rose to 10 hours — a function of the agency deciding not to block calls outright but rather to allow more of them through. Wait times are now down to nine minutes, Healy says.
But the VEC still is operating on an antiquated computer system. The JLARC report says that VEC had started 12 years ago on a systems upgrade project — but hadn’t gotten very far. Such an upgrade is essential to improve service, says the report.
Part of that upgrade is supposed to be implemented on Oct. 1. JLARC notes that this particular feature originally was to have been up and running in 2013.
But the report raises a warning, even as it urges modernization: The system being implemented next month uses an unproven technology for transferring data from the old system to the new.
Even under a best-case scenario, the system will be down as of noon Sept. 29, so the VEC is urging people to file their weekly claims by then.
Healy takes issue with some of the criticism from JLARC, which came in an interim report released early to address the agency’s deep crisis. A full report, expected to tackle funding problems, is due in November.
The VEC is under pressure not only from lawmakers to fix its manifold problems but also from a court order to eliminate a backlog of 92,000 disputed unemployment claims. It’s almost met that goal.
But JLARC reports that it’s racked up a backlog of 100,000 additional disputed claims.
After more than a year in crisis, the VEC still has a long way to go to provide efficient, timely service. Virginians deserve nothing less.