OPINION: VEC still falls well short of making timely payments

Secretary Megan Healy acknowledges that the VEC was unprepared to cope with the surge of unemployment claims it faced after COVID starting shutting down businesses.

However, she puts part of the blame on the state for chronically underfunding the agency. Until this year, the VEC had not received state tax money to help fund its operations, relying instead on a share of the federal payroll tax.

Funding shortfalls prevented the VEC from having enough staff to meet the COVID-caused unemployment crisis. That was exacerbated, says Healy, when the agency was compelled to cease in-person services after COVID triggered 13 virus outbreaks in its offices and killed two employees.

Closing the offices shifted services to a combination of telephone and online responses — for which the agency also was unprepared.

Callers complained of not being able to get through when trying to seek assistance. As recently as July, call wait times rose to 10 hours — a function of the agency deciding not to block calls outright but rather to allow more of them through. Wait times are now down to nine minutes, Healy says.