OPINION: Self-sufficiency gets a jump-start in Virginia amid pandemic

“We felt that there was a very timely opportunity to not be dependent on the whims of Asia when we have right here, in America, all the skills, capabilities and intelligence to be market-leading, self-sufficient and highly competitive,” Blue Star-AGI Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Jason said in a statement.

This economic development deal was aided by $8.5 million in infrastructure upgrades by the state to Progress Park. These investments include a $3 million expansion of the Fort Chiswell Wastewater Plant, a $1.5 million extension of public sewer infrastructure and $4 million for a new water tank, all of which should boost future potential to land more manufacturing jobs, the release added.

In the Richmond region, similar pandemic-driven lessons are being applied in the pharmaceutical space. Leaders gathered in late September at Virginia Commonwealth University’s College of Engineering to discuss new legislation that would institute a national strategic stockpile of key ingredients for generic medicine, while prioritizing manufacturing here at home of such reserves. Per a VCU news release, generic drugs constitute 90% of all prescriptions filled in the U.S., but 87% of active pharmaceutical ingredient facilities for such treatments are housed in other countries.