OPINION: Legislators remove themselves from redistricting process the hard way

Brace yourselves. With the COVID-19 pandemic still an unpleasant presence in daily life, 610,000 Virginians and counting have cast their votes early. That’s more than three times as many earlier voters as there were in the 2017 gubernatorial election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
These circumstances mean that after Election Day, neck-and-neck races throughout the state might take a bit more time than usual to resolve. Folks will just need to be patient while the election workers do their jobs and regard with healthy skepticism any claims that incomplete counts mean something that they don’t actually mean.
When the votes are counted, rest assured, we’ll be certain of winners and losers.
What we won’t be certain of is what districts will be part of when we next line up — or request ballots in the mail — to select candidates for the General Assembly and Congress.
The past few weeks have witnessed the spectacular failure of the first-ever Virginia Redistricting Commission, whose 16 members have given up without completing any of their appointed tasks.
The purpose of this commission, created by a state constitutional amendment that Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved in 2020, was to end gerrymandering by the party in power.
The commission, consisting of four state senators, four state delegates and eight citizens, split evenly along party lines, began unveiling proposed maps in September.
In the Roanoke region, what first raised eyebrows was that both parties made proposals that allowed Roanoke and Blacksburg to be absorbed into a Republican-majority district, putting state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, out of a job and ensuring Del. Sam Rasoul, also a Democrat from Roanoke, could never be his successor.
However, that’s inevitable in a nonpartisan process, right? Both sides would have to give up things they wanted to keep.
That news was soon eclipsed by the commission’s complete inability to reach compromises for any General Assembly or congressional maps. The commission’s Democratic co-chair, Greta Harris, declared Oct. 20 that “this isn’t working” and that “we’re done.”
The word “gerrymander” immortalizes Elbridge Gerry, governor of Massachusetts from 1810-1812, for signing off on his political party’s creation of a contorted voting district. The outline this new district inspired a newspaper cartoonist to redraw it as a sinister winged salamander with a forked tongue. The cartoonist dubbed this creature “The Gerry-mander.”
For centuries since, government officials adjusting their voting districts have birthed new gerrymanders, designed to help the ruling party stay on top. (Though, of course, the practice long predated the name.)
After the Civil War, gerrymandering became a way to disenfranchise Black voters, with boundaries drawn to confine a community’s Black population to a single district, while parsing out multiple districts with white majorities.
A trio of U.S. Supreme Court rulings in the early 1960s cemented a requirement that state and congressional voting districts be apportioned by population, which is why redistricting comes after each federal census.
The main effect this had on gerrymandering, unfortunately, was to to make it more minutely targeted. Politicians did not pass on the opportunity to pick their voters, resulting in districts grossly disconnected from real-life geography and community.
In 2013, the nonprofit OneVirginia2021: Virginians for Fair Redistricting, led by the late Charlottesville attorney Leigh Middleditch, began a campaign to slay the gerrymander in Virginia, so that when new districts got drawn in response to 2020 census data, the results would be freed from blatant partisanship.
Middleditch died Oct. 4 at age 92. Liz White, the executive director of OneVirginia2021, in a tribute published by The Daily Progress, described him as a visionary who “harbored the seemingly radical notion that it was possible for those in government to put aside partisan rancor and work together for the greater good.”
Middleditch’s life and efforts deserve thunderous applause, but at the same time, one can’t help but wince on his behalf. A radical notion, indeed.
Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, summed it up well when he told a Politico reporter that in today’s climate, making nice with the other side amounts to a betrayal of your tribe.
The original version of the OneVirginia2021 proposal involved creating a panel independent of the legislature. The compromise that finally passed in 2020 allowed legislators to keep their fingers in the pie.
In an insightful Oct. 20 story by Roanoke Times reporter Luke Weir, Nicholas Goedert, an assistant professor of political science at Virginia Tech, suggests that including legislators on the commission roster was a mistake.
To borrow a paraphrase from a stalwart presence at Virginia Tech football games — that is, the music of Metallica — the commission was “hard-wired to self-destruct.”
Nine other states have independent redistricting commissions, and all the models but Virginia’s take some pains to keep elected officials from serving on the commission.
We Virginians will have another decade to see if the General Assembly can craft a version of this constitutionally mandated commission that has a chance of functioning.
In the meantime, the first Virginia Redistricting Commission accomplishes its basic goal in a backhanded way, with the task of drawing new maps now out of the General Assembly’s grasp, dropped in the robe-draped laps of the state supreme court justices.
In January 2020, OneVirginia2021 board member Gregory E. Lucyk, a former chief staff attorney for the Supreme Court of Virginia, shared a commentary in these pages asserting that voting district maps drawn by that court should be nothing to fear.