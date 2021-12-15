OPINION: How to repair Virginia's social services system

Such a committee could determine the price tags for ideas to modernize the system.

Issues with the administration of Children’s Services Act funds, which require a funding match from localities, often only get attention when the state-mandated expenses rise to the point of blowing up a county or city’s budget, as has happened in recent years in places like Franklin County. Local governments abruptly facing a budget crisis often focus solely on whichever issue is running up the tally, such as foster care or day placement expenses, but don’t take a look at the whole picture.

The same phenomenon exists statewide, with every community in its own social serves silo and weak state oversight. A good look at the entire picture would be helpful not just for state authorities but for local governments trying to get a handle on what’s causing the leaks in the financial dyke.

A few rural counties have banded together to share resources and shore up each other’s weaknesses. The state could encourage such collaborations by identifying which localities have common needs, which localities have services available that could assist with those needs and by offering financial incentives for joining forces, such as grants.