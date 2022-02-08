OPINION: General Assembly can help ease nursing shortage

The pandemic has created critical shortages among restaurant workers, truck drivers, teachers and a host of other occupations.

Nowhere, though, is the shrinking number of workers a more pressing issue than in the medical profession.

Nurses on the front lines in the war with COVID are crashing and burning. And it’s happening at a time when an aging U.S. population is needing more and more medical care.

According to one study, employers will need to hire 1.1 million more registered nurses nationwide by 2026. Pandemic burnout and retirements are driving the need. Two-thirds of nurses surveyed by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses last year said they were considering leaving the field. Twenty-one percent said they planned to quit within the next six months.

Eileen Dohmann of Mary Washington Healthcare said in a recent article in The Free Lance–Star that the pandemic has seen annual nursing turnover there climb from 15 percent to 23 to 27 percent.

All of this makes a request to the General Assembly from the state’s community colleges worth honoring.

The Virginia Community College System is asking for $26 million over two years to double the number of nursing graduates from its schools.

Dr. Patti Lisk, dean of nursing and health technologies at Germanna Community College, says unless nursing programs get a boost, there won’t be enough graduates to fill critical jobs.

If the General Assembly approves the request, $2 million of it would go to our local community college, Germanna. If anywhere needs more trained nurses, it’s the Fredericksburg area.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will open one of the largest outpatient clinics in the country in Spotsylvania in 2025, with a staff of 750 servicing some 29,000 veterans per year.

Baby Boomer retirements, the toll of COVID on nurses and the new VA center are pressing reasons for Fredericksburg area residents to hope the General Assembly funds more training.

The community college system says that the legislative funds would enable its campuses, of which 19 offer registered nursing programs, to increase the nursing workforce by 3,500 graduates per year by 2028, including 1,700 RNs.

Over that same time span, the Virginia Employment Commission projects that the commonwealth will need more than 10,000 more nurses.

Do the math, and those two facts tell you that what the community colleges are asking isn’t excessive. It won’t solve the shortage, but it will help.

The pandemic is ebbing, but it has come back before. The Baby Boomers aren’t getting any younger. That VA center opens in three years.

Those are three very good reasons for the General Assembly to give community college nursing programs a boost. It’ll be good for Virginia and especially good for our region.